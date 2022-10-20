“Why is everyone so silent?”: ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon faints at the airport, fans furious over management and lack of discourse

ENHYPEN's fans are raising questions about the lack of an official statement regarding Sunghoon's health after he fainted at JFK airport in New York on October 18, 2022.
As per custom, fans crowded JFK airport to bid farewell to the Future Perfect (Pass the Mic) singers. With almost everyone's phone recording the group's moves, many captured the ENHYPEN member fainting in the middle of the line.
Sunghoon, who will turn 20 in two months, is a former national-level figure skater. Fans wondered about the dire conditions which affected the national athlete's body. They soon began criticizing the agency for its poor management and tight schedules.
ENHYPEN's Sunghoon fainting at the airport brings up issues related to overworking and tight schedules
ENHYPEN completed their US leg of the MANIFESTO World Tour on October 15, 2022. The septet performed across six locations: Anaheim, Fort Worth, Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, and New York. The incessant flights and concert performances ran parallel to the groups' preparation for SADAME, their first full Japanese album, due for release on October 26.
Fans noticed that the schedules seemed to be taking a toll on the members, especially Sunghoon. While traveling elsewhere via JFK airport, Sunghoon's health raised severe red flags in the fandom.
A video posted by Twitter user @____nonfn captured moments where the idol visibly felt dizzy. Ni-ki and Sunoo beside him looked worried. After walking forward a few steps, the idol fainted.
As per some fans, an ambulance was called, and Sunghoon was wheeled away for medical assistance. He rested for a while before joining the rest of the group for the travel.
Needless to say, fans attacked BELIFT LAB, the group's agency, for overworking the group to the point that their body was failing to keep up.
Concerned fans raised doubts that it would take extreme conditions for a national-level athlete's health to deteriorate to this level. While some fans thought it was a severe lack of sleep, others mentioned that it could be an overall result of exhaustion.
Moreover, they were also worried about other members. In a recent V LIVE, fellow group mate Jay shared that he wished to stop losing weight as he was experiencing stress due to a host of factors.
To think that the youngest in the group, Ni-ki, is also undergoing the same pressure is appalling for fans. Ni-ki is still a teenager and will turn 17 (international age) in December this year.
BELIFT LAB is yet to address and inform fans about Sunghoon's health in an official statement at the time of writing.
ENHYPEN's next public schedule is six nights of performances in Japan. The septet's first full Japanese album, SADAME, will be released on October 26, 2022. Preparations are on for the Japan leg of the MANIFESTO tour, which includes November 1 and 2 in Aichi, November 9 and 10 in Osaka, and November 15 and 16 in Kanagawa.
Multiple year-end award shows require grand-scale live performances. ENHYPEN is expected to produce a show worthy of its name as a million-seller group.