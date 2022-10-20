“Why is everyone so silent?”: ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon faints at the airport, fans furious over management and lack of discourse

ENHYPEN's fans are raising questions about the lack of an official statement regarding Sunghoon's health after he fainted at JFK airport in New York on October 18, 2022.

As per custom, fans crowded JFK airport to bid farewell to the Future Perfect (Pass the Mic) singers. With almost everyone's phone recording the group's moves, many captured the ENHYPEN member fainting in the middle of the line.

✨️ @evermorehoon Why is everyone so silent about the fact that Sunghoon who once managed to train as an idol while being a professional figure skater, someone who has been under pressure his whole life, someone who always takes care of his personal health just fainted out of nowhere? Why is everyone so silent about the fact that Sunghoon who once managed to train as an idol while being a professional figure skater, someone who has been under pressure his whole life, someone who always takes care of his personal health just fainted out of nowhere?

Sunghoon, who will turn 20 in two months, is a former national-level figure skater. Fans wondered about the dire conditions which affected the national athlete's body. They soon began criticizing the agency for its poor management and tight schedules.

ENHYPEN's Sunghoon fainting at the airport brings up issues related to overworking and tight schedules

ᵕ̈ @shawaiiu no but seriously into what extent did belift mistreat sunghoon to the point that an athlete with a very healthy lifestyle since he was young suddenly fainted on airport. ik he takes good care of himself bc he’s disciplined but he badly needs a new company i swear to god. no but seriously into what extent did belift mistreat sunghoon to the point that an athlete with a very healthy lifestyle since he was young suddenly fainted on airport. ik he takes good care of himself bc he’s disciplined but he badly needs a new company i swear to god.

ENHYPEN completed their US leg of the MANIFESTO World Tour on October 15, 2022. The septet performed across six locations: Anaheim, Fort Worth, Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, and New York. The incessant flights and concert performances ran parallel to the groups' preparation for SADAME, their first full Japanese album, due for release on October 26.

Fans noticed that the schedules seemed to be taking a toll on the members, especially Sunghoon. While traveling elsewhere via JFK airport, Sunghoon's health raised severe red flags in the fandom.

A video posted by Twitter user @____nonfn captured moments where the idol visibly felt dizzy. Ni-ki and Sunoo beside him looked worried. After walking forward a few steps, the idol fainted.

As per some fans, an ambulance was called, and Sunghoon was wheeled away for medical assistance. He rested for a while before joining the rest of the group for the travel.

Needless to say, fans attacked BELIFT LAB, the group's agency, for overworking the group to the point that their body was failing to keep up.

Concerned fans raised doubts that it would take extreme conditions for a national-level athlete's health to deteriorate to this level. While some fans thought it was a severe lack of sleep, others mentioned that it could be an overall result of exhaustion.

ً @SUNGH0ES one thing i know about sunghoon is that he is always working hard just to give his best ever since he was a figure skater. until he became a trainee and be part of i-land, all of us see that sunghoon is working so hard and giving his best, one thing i know about sunghoon is that he is always working hard just to give his best ever since he was a figure skater. until he became a trainee and be part of i-land, all of us see that sunghoon is working so hard and giving his best,

˗ˏˋ Tia💛 ˎˊ˗ @tsrp14 @evermorehoon They really need a break :( it’s not normal especially for hoon who was literally an athlete, you’d think he’d be used to it but he’s probably not. They’re all barely adults and niki is still a teen really :( @evermorehoon They really need a break :( it’s not normal especially for hoon who was literally an athlete, you’d think he’d be used to it but he’s probably not. They’re all barely adults and niki is still a teen really :(

c @parkjayc3 @evermorehoon i knowww out of 7, hoon is the healthiest member but then suddenly fainted, they afe obviously overworked @evermorehoon i knowww out of 7, hoon is the healthiest member but then suddenly fainted, they afe obviously overworked

ㅅㅎ @SUNGH00N1208 Sunghoon has been so hardworking, balancing his mc job and schedules, and preparing for the tour in between for months. He has never once shown any sign of tiredness to us. He even said that he can and tries to hold in the pain, so for him to faint like this is really worrisome Sunghoon has been so hardworking, balancing his mc job and schedules, and preparing for the tour in between for months. He has never once shown any sign of tiredness to us. He even said that he can and tries to hold in the pain, so for him to faint like this is really worrisome

ㅅㅎ @SUNGH00N1208 I ran into a pic circulating around and in it you can see that he legit collapsed onto the ground, knocking over a pole with him too … I ran into a pic circulating around and in it you can see that he legit collapsed onto the ground, knocking over a pole with him too … 😭

Moreover, they were also worried about other members. In a recent V LIVE, fellow group mate Jay shared that he wished to stop losing weight as he was experiencing stress due to a host of factors.

To think that the youngest in the group, Ni-ki, is also undergoing the same pressure is appalling for fans. Ni-ki is still a teenager and will turn 17 (international age) in December this year.

zi ❦ jay 🧸 @springflowerjay ‍ : I lost a lot of weight. I wish I could stop losing weight. I'm getting stressed out.



#ENHYPEN_JAY : I lost a lot of weight. I wish I could stop losing weight. I'm getting stressed out. 🐈‍⬛: I lost a lot of weight. I wish I could stop losing weight. I'm getting stressed out. #ENHYPEN_JAY https://t.co/Tk1yZNv86G

BELIFT LAB is yet to address and inform fans about Sunghoon's health in an official statement at the time of writing.

ENHYPEN's next public schedule is six nights of performances in Japan. The septet's first full Japanese album, SADAME, will be released on October 26, 2022. Preparations are on for the Japan leg of the MANIFESTO tour, which includes November 1 and 2 in Aichi, November 9 and 10 in Osaka, and November 15 and 16 in Kanagawa.

Multiple year-end award shows require grand-scale live performances. ENHYPEN is expected to produce a show worthy of its name as a million-seller group.

