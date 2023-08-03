“I look up to her so much”: Lizzo’s accuser Arianna Davis all praise for the singer in a video recorded after the alleged harassment claims

On Thursday, August 3, TMZ released an audition video featuring Arianna Davis, one of the claimants who filed a lawsuit against Lizzo, her touring company, Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc, and her dance captain Shirlene Quigley. In the video, Davis is seen gushing over and heaping praises on the Pink singer.

"It's been so amazing and such a beautiful journey. I look up to her so much. I just want to follow in her footsteps, and I just want to share that with the Queen Lizzo herself," Davis said.

Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, the three dancers who performed on the artist's 2022–23 Special Tour, have filed a complaint against Lizzo, alleging s*xual harassment and a toxic work environment.

Lizzo's lawyer Marty Singer responded on behalf of his client, saying how the audition tape for the second season of Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls "shows that there are no legitimate claims in this lawsuit." Singer stated,

“They say that a picture is worth a thousand words and here a video shows that there are no legitimate claims in this lawsuit. We are confident that Lizzo will be completely vindicated in this matter.”

The audition tape was allegedly filmed after the European leg of the American singer's tour, following the alleged incidents detailed in the contentious lawsuit.

Lizzo's ex dance member, Arianna Davis's audition tape has her singing praises of singer

Arianna Davis has leveled numerous allegations against the Juice singer and the Big Grrrl Inc. production team. In the video released by TMZ, Davis is seen describing her experience as "amazing," calling working with "Queen Lizzo" for her tour a "beautiful journey." Davis created the two-minute video as part of her appeal to be cast in Season 2 of Lizzo's Amazon streaming series Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.

Since Davis appeared in the Season 1 of the show as a dancer, she wanted to be re-cast as a singer instead in the second season. Davis said,

"“Surprise! What’s up? It’s Arianna Davis from Season 1 of Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls. I know, you’re probably thinking, ‘Why is she here? What is she doing auditioning for Season 2?’ The short answer is that I’m a singer, and I just want to share that part of me with y’all."

She continued,

“I don’t think she [Lizzo] knows that I can sing. And the biggest thing about me is that I always say this: dance is my first love, and music is my passion. If I was to be chosen for the cast of Season 2 for Watch Out For The Big Grrrls… it would mean the world to me to share my voice."

Davis further went on to say,

"I love to write music. I love to sing. And I just want to share that with the Queen Lizzo herself."

Highlighting Davis's statements, the American rapper's lawyer, Marty Singer told TMZ,

"These do not sound like the words of someone who was harassed or discriminated against by someone they described as 'THE QUEEN.'"

The timeline suggested by the lawyer is crucial to the case. According to his statement to TMZ, the video clip was released after the season 1 filming of Watch Out for the Big Grrrls and Davis' experience with the rapper's tour.

DJ Jay Erica @DJJAYERICA LIZZO’S ACCUSER EX-DANCER SINGS POSITIVE PRAISES TO LIZZO ON CAMERA MONTHS PRIOR TO FILING LAWSUIT! TMZ has obtained a video shot in April 2023, plaintiff Arianna Davis gushes over Lizzo, saying, "It's been so amazing and such a beautiful journey I look up to her so much. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/FhPQHLu71J

After the video came out of her praising the American rapper, Arianna Davis replied to TMZ, saying,

"Right up until the last minute I didn't realize how bad it was."

She continued by reiterating how she wanted to save her job. Davis concluded saying,

"This video further explains how much I was trying to please Lizzo."

Arianna Davis and Crystal Williams shared their experiences

On the morning of Thursday, August 3, Lizzo broke her silence on the matter and posted a long statement on her social media accounts. The statement read,

"These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized."

It continued,

"These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."

Following the Truth Hurts singer's statement on Thursday, Arianna and fellow backup dancer Crystal Williams shared instances about their life working with the Grrrls singer. Davis told TMZ that the world-famous singer held a meeting where she told the people present that "dancers get fired for gaining weight."

When the host asked if the demands or suggestions of s*xual encounters made by the singer were followed out of fear of getting fired, the two replied along the lines that the staff "had to have fun with her" and "go along with" what the singer asks to get further in the path of their career. They added that the people who refused would either get "ostracized later" or get fired.