Is Lizzo married? Everything to know about Myke Wright as pair attend Grammys together

Rapper and singer Lizzo is not only celebrating a Grammy win but also her relationship with her partner Myke Wright this awards season.

The Juice singer attended the pre-Grammys party on February 4, and the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on February 5, hand in hand with her comedian beau. The pair have been romantically linked since 2021 but confirmed their relationship in April 2022. However, they are not married.

The 34-year-old pop-rapper updated her fans on her relationship with Wright in an Instagram post, where the sharply dressed couple were seen in an affectionate embrace. The caption for the post read:

"Hard Launch"

Lizzo and Myke Wright met in 2016 while co-hosting MTV's Wonderland and were friends before dating

TV personality Myke Wright was raised in Detroit and moved to Los Angeles in 2012 to pursue his goal of becoming a stand-up comedian. According to VoyageLA, he attended Art College while working on music and video production before the move.

Wright is best known for his stand-up routines and has appeared on Adam Devine's House Party and Laughs. According to IMDB, he has appeared in TV series such as How to Be a Grown Up, and in movies like Doubting Thomas

He is also a talented musician and has been a part of two bands. In his VoyageLA interview, he stated that in high school, he formed a rock band known as The Grey Level and later an alternative hip-hop one, named Phresh Heir, with three of his best friends.

Wright is also a designer who has previously designed for EMLE, a Detroit-based luxury clothing brand. The polymath has also founded his design and innovation company, ümi, which is focused on improving the quality of human life.

A quick look at Wright and Lizzo's relationship timeline

Rumors of the pair being romantically involved were sparked in 2021 after they were pictured having dinner together on Valentine's Day in Los Angeles. However, Lizzo confirmed the news much later in April 2022, when she appeared on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live show.

The 34-year-old spoke about the people who genuinely care about the real her on 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club show, where she stated:

"Everyone I am close with has met me before all this happened, and I think that’s important. Even the man I’m with, he knew me before all of this too, we were friends."

In an interview with Vanity Fair in October 2022, Lizzo remarked that she was not in any rush to tie the knot. She gushed about Wright being the "love of her life," saying:

"He's everything. We're just in love. And that's it."

Lizzo then remarked that she was not a "polyamorous person," and that they were "lifemates."

A couple of months later, on The Howard Stern Show, the pop-rap singer stated that they were very much "locked in" and that there was "no one else she was going to be with for the rest of her life."

At the 2023 Grammys, Lizzo won the award for Record of the Year for her work on About Damn Time.

