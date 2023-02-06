Who is Myke Wright? All about the comedian as Lizzo poses with partner at pre-Grammy gala

On Saturday, February 4, Lizzo took to her social media accounts to share pictures with her boyfriend, Myke Wright, as both attended Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala in Beverly Hills.

Lizzo posted snaps with the comedian from the red carpet of the pre-Grammy gala and captioned the post, "Hard Launch."

In the pictures, Lizzo sported an elaborate black and blue feathered mini dress, as she was seen embracing her partner.

For those unaware, Lizzo and Myke Wright have been linked since 2021. Some reports suggest that the couple became friends in 2016 after they co-hosted the MTV music series, Wonderland.

Lizzo's beau, Myke Wright, was in a high school band before he decided to become a stand-up comedian

According to multiple reports online, Wright is from Detroit's Westside and attended art college, given that he was initially focused on music and video production. He has previously been a part of two different music bands during his early days and even formed an all-Black rock band, The Grey Level, in high school with his three best friends.

However, in 2012, Myke Wright moved to Los Angeles after having decided to pursue stand-up comedy as a career. Over the years, he has appeared on comedy series like Adam Devine's House Party and Laughs. He also has acting credits in projects like Doubting Thomas (2018), How to Be a Grown Up (2014), and Breaking & Entering (2013).

Besides that, Wright has been actively performing stand-up acts. In addition to his stand-up comedy and acting career, Myke Wright is also a designer.

A quick look at Lizzo and Myke Wright's relationship

In 2016, Wright met Lizzo for the first time when the two co-hosted 10 episodes of the MTV music series, Wonderland. The couple kept their romance hushed up for quite a while, even though they both were snapped together from time to time.

Wright was referred to as Lizzo's mystery man, as he was spotted in public with her. However, it was in April 2022 that the Truth Hurts artist confirmed her relationship with her mystery man while talking to Andy Cohen on the latter's SiriusXM Andy Cohen Live radio show.

The couple officially made their public appearance in June 2022 on the red carpet at the screening of Lizzo's Amazon Prime reality TV series, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

In July 2022, when Lizzo appeared on 105.1 FM's The Breakfast Club, she revealed how knowing Myke Wright before she became famous was special for her:

"Even the man I'm with, he knew me before all of this, too, we were friends. Not to say that I can't be friends with people who met me after the fame, but it hit different when they knew you before 2019."

After headlining Clive Davis' pre-Grammy gala, Lizzo also attended the Awards ceremony with Wright. Both were snapped on the red carpet as Lizzo was donning an orange Dolce & Gabbana corset gown while Wright was seen wearing a black tuxedo.

Poll : 0 votes