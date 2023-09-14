Who is Liev Schreiber married to? All about his wife and kids as actor welcomes his third child

Liev Schreiber has recently welcomed his first child with his wife, Taylor Neisen. He is already the father of two more kids who were born from his relationship with Naomi Watts from 2005 to 2016. Meanwhile, Neisen is a former pageant queen and has held the title of Miss South Dakota 2012.

Liev announced the news on Instagram with two pictures. The first picture showed the newborn holding his mother's finger. It was followed by a close-up photo of the baby's foot. The caption stated:

"So happy that Hazel Bee is finally here. She arrived early in the morning of August 27th and has been a dream every day since. Mom and baby are both super happy and healthy. Thanks to all for the love and support."

The comments section was flooded with best wishes from Schreiber's best friends and followers. Watts also commented on the post by writing, "We love baby Hazel!!"

Liev Schreiber has two children from his former relationship

Liev Schreiber has been active as an actor since 1992. However, for different reasons, his personal life has also caught the media's and the public's attention. He was previously in a relationship with Naomi Watts and had two kids.

Liev was romantically linked to Naomi Watts in 2005. While speaking to Parade magazine in 2005, Naomi said she was not planning a marriage with Liev so soon, adding that although he has given her a ring, she is not wearing it. She further stated:

"My mother married twice and had two divorces. And Live comes from the same kind of background. Maybe one day we'll just wake up and go, 'Hey, let's do this.' And maybe not. He and I have a family. We're very much together. We just don't have that certificate, and that's OK with both of us."

According to People, Naomi and Liev welcomed their first child in 2007 and their second kid the following year. Schreiber and Watts separated in 2016, and they said in an official statement to E! that it was a joint decision. Requesting privacy from the public, they said:

"It is with great love, respect and friendship in our hearts that we look forward to raising our children together and exploring this new phase of our relationship."

Naomi Watts gained recognition for her appearance as Ann Darrow in King Kong, a 2005 remake of the 1993 film. She has also portrayed Julie Gibson in the soap opera Home and Away.

Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen tied the knot in July this year

Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen have been romantically linked since 2017 and quietly exchanged vows in July this year. People magazine says that Taylor is a former pageant queen, and she won the title of Miss South Dakota in 2012.

Taylor loves animals and frequently posts pictures of them on her Instagram account. She has not described anything else about herself in her Instagram bio and has around 7,000 followers on the platform.

Taylor also spends a lot of time with Liev in the ocean and enjoys surfing. The duo has supported various causes over the years, like the non-profit Ali Forney Center.

Liev Schreiber is well-known for his appearance as Cotton Weary in the first three films of the Scream franchise. He has appeared in many commercially successful projects over the years, including X-Men Origins: Wolverine and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.