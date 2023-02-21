What is Rage Against The War Machine? Netizens react as non-profit protests against NATO and funding Ukraine 

On February 19, a number of protesters attended a rally organized by Rage Against The War Machine, a non-profit group formed by political organizations including the Libertarian Party, the People’s Party, and Occupy Peace. The rally took place in Washington D.C.
The protest by Rage Against The War Machine took place in front of the Lincoln Memorial, with protestors also marching to the White House with a list of ten demands, including the dissolution of NATO, and the involvement of the US in Ukraine. One of the demands also included peace talks with Russia.
The rally had several speakers like former Texas Congressman Ron Paul, former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, and stand-up comedian Jimmy Dore. Most of the protestors held banners with anti-NATO slogans written on them.
The official website of Rage Against The War Machine describes it as a “non-violent organization holding a peaceful rally.”
How did social media users react to Rage Against The War Machine's recent rally?
As several protestors expressed that they wanted the US to stop sending weapons to Kiev and demanded the disbandment of NATO, the rally soon spread on social media.
Many netizens then took to various platforms to express their views against the protest, which had more than 1,000 people in it. Although some did appreciate the cause, quite a few disapproved of the motion.
Twitter was also filled with pictures of protestors from the site.
As thousands of people gathered on the streets, many politicians, entertainers, activists, and journalists joined the motion. Popular comedian Jimmy Dore also addressed the mass and said:
“I get what they are saying ‘hey, I want to stop a nuclear war, but not with those people.’ The people who won’t be attending today never had any intention of doing so. If it wasn’t one of the speakers, it would have been the weather. It would have been because they have more important things to do than survive. They will be at home watching CNN not cover this all day.”
Tara Reade, a former Senate aide, also joined the rally and addressed the protestors, saying:
“Too many people are dying. The enemy is the military-industrial complex and a very corrupt regime, the Biden regime.”
What are the 10 demands of the anti-war rally held by Rage Against The War Machine?
As several people gathered in Washington D.C. on February 19, 2023, they laid out their 10 demands from the US government. As per the website of the non-profit organization, the demands of the people are:
- No funding to Ukraine
- Peace negotiation
- Stopping the war inflation
- Dissolve NATO
- Global nuclear de-escalation
- Slash the pentagon budget
- Abolish the CIA and military-industrial deep state
- Abolish war and empire
- Restore civil liberties
- Free Julian Assange
Furthermore, the organization also set up a funding page on Give Butter and raised more than $100,000 for the protest. In the story section, the organization mentioned that they needed the money for large speakers, video production, busses to DC, banners, flyers, and more.