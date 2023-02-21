What is Rage Against The War Machine? Netizens react as non-profit protests against NATO and funding Ukraine 

On February 19, a number of protesters attended a rally organized by Rage Against The War Machine, a non-profit group formed by political organizations including the Libertarian Party, the People’s Party, and Occupy Peace. The rally took place in Washington D.C.

The protest by Rage Against The War Machine took place in front of the Lincoln Memorial, with protestors also marching to the White House with a list of ten demands, including the dissolution of NATO, and the involvement of the US in Ukraine. One of the demands also included peace talks with Russia.

The rally had several speakers like former Texas Congressman Ron Paul, former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, and stand-up comedian Jimmy Dore. Most of the protestors held banners with anti-NATO slogans written on them.

The official website of Rage Against The War Machine describes it as a “non-violent organization holding a peaceful rally.”

How did social media users react to Rage Against The War Machine's recent rally?

Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 @jacksonhinklle Ron Paul speaking at the Rage Against the War Machine rally! Ron Paul speaking at the Rage Against the War Machine rally! https://t.co/xBotUYdXjt

As several protestors expressed that they wanted the US to stop sending weapons to Kiev and demanded the disbandment of NATO, the rally soon spread on social media.

Many netizens then took to various platforms to express their views against the protest, which had more than 1,000 people in it. Although some did appreciate the cause, quite a few disapproved of the motion.

Twitter was also filled with pictures of protestors from the site.

Medea Benjamin @medeabenjamin It’s great being at the Rage Against the War Machine rally with all kinds of people who want to end the war in Ukraine #PeaceInUkraine It’s great being at the Rage Against the War Machine rally with all kinds of people who want to end the war in Ukraine #PeaceInUkraine https://t.co/4QRNspGiAV

🌻Sunflower Socialist🌹🌲 @BrendanDavison From the sounds of it the Rage against the war machine was a low energy, event with a confused message and the strangest collection of attendees imaginable. From the sounds of it the Rage against the war machine was a low energy, event with a confused message and the strangest collection of attendees imaginable.

Type45 @ArmchairRN @StarskyUA Ship the lot of them off to Russia, they can air their views over there. @StarskyUA Ship the lot of them off to Russia, they can air their views over there.

DANTE THE DAUNTLE$$ (Peter OBi) @iamyourkamar @thatdayin1992 As they should have done a long time ago, now they're coming out to protest because they know it's getting closer to home @thatdayin1992 As they should have done a long time ago, now they're coming out to protest because they know it's getting closer to home

Jude Toche @JudeToche



These people aren't even useful. They're just idiots. Zachary Petrizzo @ZTPetrizzo The “Rage Against the War Machine” rally in DC has kicked off, where Russian flags are flying. The “Rage Against the War Machine” rally in DC has kicked off, where Russian flags are flying. https://t.co/V7u4Hb0OD5 "Rage Against the War Machine" by...supporting the country that started an unprovoked war of aggression?These people aren't even useful. They're just idiots. twitter.com/ZTPetrizzo/sta… "Rage Against the War Machine" by...supporting the country that started an unprovoked war of aggression?These people aren't even useful. They're just idiots. twitter.com/ZTPetrizzo/sta…

As thousands of people gathered on the streets, many politicians, entertainers, activists, and journalists joined the motion. Popular comedian Jimmy Dore also addressed the mass and said:

“I get what they are saying ‘hey, I want to stop a nuclear war, but not with those people.’ The people who won’t be attending today never had any intention of doing so. If it wasn’t one of the speakers, it would have been the weather. It would have been because they have more important things to do than survive. They will be at home watching CNN not cover this all day.”

Turncoat Don @TurncoatD Some highlights from Jimmy Dore's speech at the Rage Against the War Machine rally. Some highlights from Jimmy Dore's speech at the Rage Against the War Machine rally. https://t.co/FFdXFCjBtS

Tara Reade, a former Senate aide, also joined the rally and addressed the protestors, saying:

“Too many people are dying. The enemy is the military-industrial complex and a very corrupt regime, the Biden regime.”

What are the 10 demands of the anti-war rally held by Rage Against The War Machine?

As several people gathered in Washington D.C. on February 19, 2023, they laid out their 10 demands from the US government. As per the website of the non-profit organization, the demands of the people are:

No funding to Ukraine Peace negotiation Stopping the war inflation Dissolve NATO Global nuclear de-escalation Slash the pentagon budget Abolish the CIA and military-industrial deep state Abolish war and empire Restore civil liberties Free Julian Assange

The protest by the Rage Against The War Machine took place in front of the Licoln Memorial, where the protestors marched to the White House with a list of ten demands. (Image via Rage Against The War Machine)

Furthermore, the organization also set up a funding page on Give Butter and raised more than $100,000 for the protest. In the story section, the organization mentioned that they needed the money for large speakers, video production, busses to DC, banners, flyers, and more.

Poll : 0 votes