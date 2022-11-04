How does Oprah know Dr. Oz? Netizens floored as former endorses John Fetterman for Pennsylvania Senate

Oprah Winfrey recently announced her support for Dr. Oz’s opponent, John Fetterman, in the Pennsylvania Senate race. The statement was made in A Virtual Voting Conversation on November 3, 2022, a voting event in which Winfrey discussed the cruciality of voting with other leaders.

During the end of the conversation, Winfrey declared her support for Democrat John Fetterman over Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, claiming that there are "many reasons" why she chose Fetterman over Dr. Oz. She said,

"I’ll tell you all this, if I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman for many reasons."

After she announced who her support was for, netizens began wondering how Winfrey knew Dr. Oz. The latter first rose to prominence when he appeared as a health expert on The Oprah Winfrey Show. This was before he bagged his own talk show, The Dr. Oz Show, in 2009.

The news was shared by US Senate candidate John Fetterman himself on Twitter, where he wrote:

“Oprah knows Dr. Oz very well and decided to support us “for many reasons. The best November surprise.”

"Guess the O in Oprah didn’t stand for Oz": Winfrey's statement of support for Fetterman leaves netizens baffled

The American talk show host voiced her opinion while discussing the importance of voting in the aforementioned event, saying that Fetterman is a better candidate than Dr. Oz. However, this left the users on social media perplexed. One Twitter user took to the platform and said:

“Guess the O in Oprah didn’t stand for Oz. She’s backed Fetterman."

Oprah’s comments left most of the netizens disappointed, as they could not imagine her not supporting Dr. Oz, her former protege. One netizen also highlighted the fact that Winfrey doesn’t live in Pennsylvania and doesn’t have to face the consequences. The social media user said:

“Yup Oprah’s endorsement isn’t trustworthy and she DOESN’T live in PA and doesn’t have to deal with the consequences.”

Others were taken aback by the fact that, despite having known Dr. Oz for many years, she is not in favor of him becoming a senator.

Winfrey stresses the importance of voting, urges the public to “choose wisely”

Winfrey's statement, which she shared on the show, emphasized the significance of voting. The talk show host also discussed the issues at hand. Winfrey said on the show:

“If we do not show up to vote, if we do not get fired up in this moment, the people who will be in power will begin making decisions for us. Decisions about how we care for our bodies, how we care for our kids, what books your children can read, who gets protected by the police and who gets targeted.”

At the same time, after announcing her support for John Fetterman, she also talked about the various dynamic candidates and how choosing the right candidate is crucial. She said:

“So there are clear choices out there and some dynamic candidates who are working to represent the values — this is what we’re talking about — the values that we hold dear, the values of inclusion, the values of compassion and community that so many of us share.”

Winfrey further added, noting,

"So use your discernment, which seems to be missing in a lot of our, our our country today. Use your discernment and choose wisely for the democracy of our country."

The Pennsylvania Senate race is one of several races that will decide the control of the Senate. While endorsing Fetterman, Winfrey also urged voters to support several other Democratic candidates, including Cheri Beasley, Democrat Val Demings, and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, to name a few.

