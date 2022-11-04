"Better late than too late" - Martina Navratilova reacts to Oprah Winfrey endorsing Democrat John Fetterman against Dr. Oz

Martina Navratilova recently took to Twitter to react to Oprah Winfrey extending her support for Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman.

The 2022 United States Senate election in Pennsylvania is to be held on 8 November 2022. On Thursday, Oprah Winfrey moderated "A Virtual Voting Conversation," during which she and local authorities spoke about the significance of casting a ballot in this crucial election.

At the end of their discussion, Winfrey — a Democrat herself — proclaimed her support for Democrat John Fetterman and rejected Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee whom she initially helped gain fame as a health expert on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" before he got his own talk show in 2009.

"I’ll tell you all this, if I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman for many reasons," Winfrey said.

Martina Navratilova had a backhanded compliment for Oprah, remarking that it is better to take a stand late rather than too late.

"Better late than too late," she tweeted.

Earlier, during a debate with his Democratic rival Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Dr. Oz made a controversial claim, saying that a woman's reproductive decisions should be between a woman, her doctor, and her local political leaders.

Martina Navratilova lashed out at the doctor on Twitter for such an offensive comment, calling his comments "shameful."

"That’s just crazy. Shameful for a “doctor” to say this," she wrote.

"Patriarchy on steroids" - Martina Navratilova on the torment women are facing globally

Martina Navratilova recently opened up about the outrage women are facing around the world in a recent interview, lamenting how the patriarchy was coming back stronger despite all the advances women have tried to make over the years.

"It's all going backwards, patriarchy on steroids. We take a bunch of steps forward but then some steps back that are just so unpredictable, like what happened here in America," said Navratilova.

She shed light on the abortion ban in the United States as well, criticizing recent events that have negatively impacted women across the nation.

"It has gone so crazy that there are governors literally calling for a death penalty or life incarceration for women that have an abortion. Health care is denied to girls at 12, 13, 14 who had some physical issues that have nothing to do with birth control that need birth control pills. They are now denied care. Life saving doctor care is not allowed...That's America, big steps backwards," Navratilova further added.

Navratilova also shared her thoughts on a few issues that women outside America are facing, pointing to how oppressive governments were taking over the world and endangering women on a day-to-day basis.

“Worldwide, what's going on in Iran now, and all the Arab countries where women really have no rights or they're much smaller members of society or have nowhere near equal rights. But that's going in the right direction, slowly but surely. But we're also having these fascist governments," she stated.

