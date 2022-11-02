"Patriarchy on steroids" - Martina Navratilova on the abominations women are facing globally

Martina Navratilova expressed her disappointment at the plight of women worldwide, in light of the many issues surfacing and persisting in different parts of the world. The Czech-American tennis great opined that while progress is being made with regard to women's rights, it is also being undone by many new problems that have emerged.

Navratilova is among the athletes most active on social media and other public forums, shining a light on women's rights and other significant social issues. The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion recently opened up about the abominations happening to women around the world, pinning it down to extreme patriarchy, speaking during a recent interview with Julie Bindel.

"It's all going backwards, patriarchy on steroids," Martina Navratilova said, adding, "We take a bunch of steps forward but then some steps back that are just so unpredictable, like what happened here in America."

She went on to shed light on the abortion ban in the United States, slamming recent developments that have adversely affected women across the country. Navratilova criticized those calling for extreme measures such as the death penalty for women who choose to have an abortion and denying women their basic rights.

"It has gone so crazy that there are governors literally calling for a death penalty or life incarceration for women that have an abortion. Health care is denied to girls at 12, 13, 14 who had some physical issues that have nothing to do with birth control that need birth control pills. They are now denied care. Life saving doctor care is not allowed...That's America, big steps backwards," Navratilova further stated.

The 20-time Wimbledon winner across singles and doubles, Navratilova also shared her thoughts on other problems women are facing outside America and in other parts of the world.

"Worldwide, what's going on in Iran now, and all the Arab countries where women really have no rights or they're much smaller members of society or have nowhere near equal rights. But that's going in the right direction, slowly but surely. But we're also having these fascist governments," Martina Navratilova expressed.

"Stand up for yourself, keep fighting the fight" - Martina Navratilova's message to women worldwide

Martina Navratilova also shared a key message in light of the abominations affecting women, appealing to women all around the world to "keep fighting the fight" and be aware of everything happening around them. She also appealed to youngsters in particular, urging them to keep believing that every step they take towards bringing about positive change will eventually matter.

"Be careful. I say, stand up for yourself, hang out with friends and stay safe. Just keep fighting the fight...I'd say be aware, be involved, and be active. You have to fight for yourself. As a youngster you say, 'It's all gonna be okay, it doesn't really matter what I do. Nothing makes a difference.' But yes, everybody makes a difference," she stated.

Meanwhile, Navratilova also declared that she feels a major responsibility as a role model to set the right example for youngsters and those following her. The 66-year-old tennis legend will soon make an appearance on the court when she hands over the winners' trophies at the ongoing WTA Finals.

