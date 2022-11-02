"I always felt that responsibility as a role model, didn't do anything I was embarrassed about on the court" - Martina Navratilova on importance of setting right example for younger generation

As her legendary tennis career progressed, Martina Navratilova became an example for many to follow and learn from. Not just for upcoming tennis players, she also became a leading example for many women in various spheres, particularly as she led the fight for basic rights, especially after publicly coming out as a lesbian.

Navratilova recently reflected on the same, stating that after she became famous, she felt a responsibility to also become a 'role model' for many people. That began with her conduct on the tennis court, where she made sure not to set the wrong example for kids watching and following her.

Speaking during a recent interview with Julie Bindel, the 59-time Grand Slam champion across singles and doubles, said that she always treated her celebrity status as a responsibility towards youngsters.

"I always felt that responsibility as a role model. I always thought about the kids first," Martina Navratilova said in a video posted on Julie Bindel's YouTube page.

While she realized that her conduct on and off the court would also be treated as a reflection on the LGBTQIA+ community, especially after she came out as a lesbian, her priority was appealing to kids in a correct and ideal manner.

"When I came out, it was also a reflection on the LGBT community. Certainly for women and lesbians more than anybody else. So I always felt that responsibility, but I always felt it, to begin with, to the kids," the 66-year-old added.

She went on to state that she was always careful not to throw her racquet in anger during matches or not embarrass herself on the court, taking her 'role-model status' quite seriously.

"I didn't throw my racquet on the court, I didn't do anything I was embarrassed about on the court, because of athletes supposed to be role models, and I took that role seriously...I didn't really do anything that was really really bad," Navratilova further said.

Navratilova did not stop taking that role seriously after she retired from tennis. She has been an active voice on social issues, particularly on social media, time and again stating that she aims to keep spreading awareness and help bring out positive change.

"Keep using it for good and just keep shining the light" - Martina Navratilova appeals to people using social media

Martina Navratilova at WTA's "Her Health Advantage" Event presented by Hologic.

Martina Navratilova highlighted the importance of social media as a platform for spreading the truth. The Czech-American tennis great said that she had "high hopes from the internet" and social media and that it has been "a plus and a minus" so far, but she appealed to those using various social platforms to keep using it solely for good.

"I had such high hopes for the internet when it first came out. I was like, 'This is great, now you can spread truth around the world so quickly.' But then you can also spread lies around the world so quickly...It's been a plus and a minus. But now I think we just need to keep using it for good and just keep shining the light," Martina Navratilova opined.

The nice-time Wimbledon singles champion is set to present one of the winners' trophies at the WTA Finals this week, alongside her great rival and good friend Chris Evert. Navratilova won a record eight singles titles at the year-end championships throughout her illustrious career.

