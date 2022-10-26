"Shameful for a “doctor” to say this" - Martina Navratilova lashes out at Dr. Oz for controversial comments on abortion

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has slammed Dr. Mehmet Oz for his controversial take on abortion.

Dr. Mehmet Oz is a Turkish-American television presenter, author, and politician. He is the Republican nominee in the 2022 United States Senate election in Pennsylvania.

During a debate with his Democratic rival Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Dr. Oz controversially stated that women’s reproductive decisions should be between a woman, her doctor, and her local political leaders.

Martina Navratilova @Martina (((DeanObeidallah))) @DeanObeidallah Dr Oz said in the debate that in his view "local political leaders" should decide if women have reproductive freedom and equal rights. Oz perfectly sums up today's GOP. twitter.com/MeidasTouch/st… Dr Oz said in the debate that in his view "local political leaders" should decide if women have reproductive freedom and equal rights. Oz perfectly sums up today's GOP. twitter.com/MeidasTouch/st… That’s just crazy. Shameful for a “doctor” to say this twitter.com/DeanObeidallah… That’s just crazy. Shameful for a “doctor” to say this twitter.com/DeanObeidallah…

Martina Navratilova took to Twitter to express her disappointment at the doctor for such a distasteful comment.

"That’s just crazy. Shameful for a “doctor” to say this," she wrote.

"You cannot compare generations" - Martina Navratilova on Serena Williams' GOAT status

2015 French Open - Day Fourteen

Serena Williams retired from tennis last month following the US Open. Williams has contributed immensely to the sport, winning plenty of accolades, including 23 Grand Slam singles titles, the most by anyone in the Open Era.

In an interview with the WTA during the US Open, Martina Navratilova opined that while Williams was the best player of the last two generations, calling her the GOAT was up for debate.

"Everybody talks about the GOAT, but you cannot compare generations. There are a handful of people, all-time greats that belong in there. For maybe the last two generations, she is that. Of all time? It depends how you measure it. It’s really hard for me to say because, obviously, I’m not impartial," Navratilova said.

Navratilova also praised Williams' physical attributes and pointed out that training and recovery are much more sophisticated than they were in her day, making it easier for players to prolong their careers.

"She’s got an amazing body that’s very, very strong. And she worked hard to improve on that body," she continued. "Obviously, these days the training and recovery is so much more sophisticated than it was in my day. It’s easier for players to have that longevity. But surfaces are still hard and everybody’s hitting the ball hard. Serena hasn’t played as many matches as we did, but she paced herself really well."

Poll : 0 votes