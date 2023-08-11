What does Umbrellas mean? Tory Lanez addresses fans in official statement on 10-year prison sentence

Tory Lanez has recently spoken up after being sentenced on charges emerging from the shooting incident in which Megan Thee Stallion was a victim. Lanez shared an Instagram post on August 10, 2023, where he called his fans Umbrellas.

The word umbrellas refers to Lanez's fan group. The word has been used in the titles of his clothing brand, Forever Umbrella, and record label, One Umbrella.

Lanez started by writing that he was never affected because of the hard times he faced in his life; this time, he won't let it happen again.

"Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will. This week in court I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved…. That's it."

Tory wrote that the charges against him were wrong and that he would not apologize for whatever happened. He claimed that he did not do anything as per what is being mentioned everywhere.

"I've faced adversity my whole life and every time it looked like I would lose, I came out on top. This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious."

He ended by writing that tough people last forever and expressed gratitude to his friends, family members, and fanbase for supporting him.

Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years on charges of shooting Megan Thee Stallion

On August 8, 2023, Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years on three charges related to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. He did not accept the blame for three charges linked to the possession of firearms but was sentenced for all three of them.

His attorney, Jose Baez, addressed the sentencing at a news conference, saying that it was extreme and an example of an individual getting punished for being a celebrity.

Baez mentioned that Lanez is not so happy after the sentencing, and since he can be released on bail pending appeal, Tory's legal team will be filing a motion for bail.

The prosecutors were aiming for a sentencing of 13 years, and the rapper's legal team wanted it for three years alongside probation and rehabilitation. Letters from Lanez's family and other non-profit organizations were also given to the court.

During a hearing on August 7, 2023, a statement by Megan Thee Stallion claimed that Tory Lanez shot her and made fun of the trauma that she was going through.

"This is a statement for all survivors that their lives matter and there is zero tolerance for the torture that accompanies violence," it further stated.

Variety stated that during the incident in July 2020, Megan was reportedly injured in her feet and told the police officers that it was caused by broken glass.

She later revealed that it was due to gunshots fired by Tory. The surgeon who helped her after her dispute with Tory disclosed that bullet fragments were removed from her feet.

Tory pleaded not guilty to the charge of shooting Megan in November 2020. The trial started in December last year, with Megan claiming that she was shot by Tory.

Tory Lanez was accompanied by Megan Thee Stallion during his arrest in 2020

In July 2020, Tory Lanez was arrested when police officers found a weapon in his possession. Megan Three Stallion was also with him at the time, but she did not disclose anything.

Megan disclosed the following month through Instagram that she was shot by Tory. In October of the same year, charges related to assault and firearms were imposed on Tory. Tory was arrested again in April 2022 for violation of a protection order.

Tory Lanez was then accused of assault with a semiautomatic handgun, possession of a firearm in a vehicle, and gross negligence in firearm discharge.