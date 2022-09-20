Tory Lanez and August Alsina video surfaces online as former is dropped from tour in wake of alleged assault incident

A new video of August Alsina ignoring Tory Lanez has surfaced online. The development comes a day after Alsina shared photos of his bloodied mouth, and alleged that Lanez along with other men had assaulted him. Meanwhile, Tory Lanez has been dropped from tour after the alleged altercation.

It is not clear when the footage is from, but it shows Alsina ignoring Lanez as the latter tried to greet him. Police is currently investigating the allegations against Lanez, who has denied the claims made by Alsina.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, in a statement to Pitchfork stated:

“We are aware of the allegations that the defendant attacked artist August Alsina and are investigating these claims. The allegations are serious and will be thoroughly examined.”

After Alsina made the allegations against Tory Lanez, the latter denied any involvement or knowledge about the claims in Off the Record podcast, stating:

“Nothing happened. I don’t even know what this kid is talking about, brother.”

He was also questioned by the host of the podcast, DJ Akademiks, who asked:

“So you not involved?”

Lanez replied with:

“No, hell no! I don’t know if he’s doing [this for] promo. I don’t know what that n-gga is talking about, bruh.”

August Alsina said Tory Lanez does not like him because of his past comments about relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith

In a detailed post on Instagram, Alsina shared that according to him, because of his past comments about his relationship with actor Jada Pinkett Smith, Lanez did not like him. Alsina also said that his doctor has advised him to limit contact with others because of his health issues.

Alsina took to Instagram and wrote:

“As I’m exiting the building after the show last night, A 4’11 sized leprechaun ran down on me w/ 8 oversized security nigxas, whom I greeted each individually upon their walk up as they tried to press me. Whole time, I’m one deep. No security.”

He further added:

“Tory continues to ask w/ a broken ego why I didn’t dap him up, I go on to tell him. I was a fan of him and didn’t understand him speaking on my business publicly In the past, because I don’t know him or ever met him until last night. So when he spoke it caught me off guard because of his past actions, i assumed he didn’t like me, that’s all.”

Tory Lanez has previously been charged with assaults and weapons charges for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

In August 2020, American rapper Megan Thee Stallion had alleged that Tory Lanez shot her in the foot. In an Instagram Live video, Megan said that she was hospitalised and underwent surgery because of the shooting.

Lanez was also arrested on the charge of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. However, he was not arrested for allegedly shooting Megan. In October 2020, the LAPD announced 'felony assault and gun charges' against Lanez.

Last November, Lanez pleaded 'not guilty to assault' with a semiautomatic handgun. He is currently out of band and has been given bail twice. He appeared at the 2021 edition of the Rolling Loud Miami festival before Megan performed. Tory Lanez is now awaiting a delayed trial.

