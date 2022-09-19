What happened to August Alsina? Singer claims Tory Lanez attacked him, shares bloody photos of injuries sustained

Sharing a picture with blood coming out of his mouth, Singer August Alsina has accused Tory Lanez of attacking him with a group of goons. In the Instagram post, Alsina can be seen dazed and leaning against an elevator wall with blood flowing down his mouth.

In the post, Alsina mentioned everything about the incident, but further confirmation is still awaited.

August Alsina reportedly attacked by Tory Lanez

In the Instagram post, which August Alsina uploaded as evidence, the singer described how rapper Tory Lanez attacked him.

Alsina said he was leaving a show when Tory and a group of his guards came towards him and cornered him. Tory asked August why he did not "dap him up" earlier, and the latter replied that it was because Tory targeted him a few years ago when he spoke about his situation with Jada Pinkett Smith.

Alsina thought Lanez did not like him, so he found it unimportant to pretend they were friends. Alsina said that Lanez punched him while he was trying to get out of the situation and claimed that this was not a fight but an assault.

August said Tory’s crew had recorded the entire incident on camera and asked them to release the footage. Alsina mentioned that he posted the whole thing so everyone could know the true story. Meanwhile, Lanez claimed everything was a lie, stating that he was in the studio. For now, an official statement from the Chicago Police Department is awaited to check if a police report has been filed.

August Alsina and Tory Lanez’s altercation rumors

August Alsina and Tory Lanez's dispute rumors started from a Twitter page (Images via Prince Williams and Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Rumors about a physical altercation between August Alsina and Tory Lanez spread following a tweet by @GOTCITYTEA, which stated that they got into a fight following an online conversation. The tweet mentioned,

“Tory Lanez KO’d August Alsina tonight after August got froggy with Tory over something Tory said months ago. Tory was trying to show him love and August wanted to take it to a negative place & got knocked out!”

In another tweet, the page stated that August was wrong and that he also felt the same after Tory said he would not have "snitched" on Jada like him. The tweet continued and mentioned that Lanez tried to shake hands with Alsina, who ignored him and got negative.

The Neighborhood Talk tried to confirm the news on Instagram by sending the tweet to Lanez on Instagram. He liked it and commented on the post by saying that it was an accident.

Alsina is a singer famous for his albums like Testimony, This Thing Called Live, The Product III: State of Emergency, and more. Lanez, on the other hand, is a rapper who became popular after the release of his mixtape, Conflicts of My Soul: The 416 Story, and singles like Say It, Luv, and more.

