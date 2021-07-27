Who is Regina Turner? All about former "Miss Connecticut," accused of being an escort by her husband Dr Han Jo Kim amid divorce scandal

Dr Han Jo Kim has settled his divorce from former Miss USA candidate Regina Turner. The 41-year-old filed for an annulment last year after discovering his wife worked as a high-priced call girl before and after their 2015 wedding.

The millionaire special surgeon works at the HSS Hospital and negotiated the divorce from his 32-year-old wife before a public court hearing scheduled in the morning. According to the divorce papers filed in the Manhattan Supreme Court, Turner had allegedly received over $700,000 in cash from her clientele.

Also read: "This is disgusting": David Dobrik sells tickets for fans to party with him and the Vlog Squad, fans are upset

Who is the former Miss USA candidate, Regina Turner?

Regina Turner was crowned Miss Connecticut in 2011. The former beauty queen had revealed that she wished to pursue a career in dentistry, educate young children, and help those in need from third-world countries.

She described herself as "sweet, ambitious, and caring." The pageant winner was active on Facebook and went on the platform as "Regina Kim."

Regina Turner described herself as sweet, ambitious, and caring (Image via Facebook)

The beauty queen and Kim were said to have lived a lavish lifestyle. According to the New York Daily News, Manhattan's affluent spinal surgeon had earned more than $3 million in 2018, and the former couple was living in an Upper East Side apartment worth $6.5 million.

The two were also said to own a multi-million-dollar waterfront home on Long Island.

Regina Turner showcased her travels to Greece and France with her husband on Facebook. Her friend even commented that the two looked perfect together. Alas, things went astray.

During court proceedings, Kim claimed that he uncovered his wife's double life in December 2020 when he opened a "raunchy iMessage" Turner had received from a man. He then proceeded to file for divorce after the discovery.

The doctor had learned that his wife's clientele included "a prominent businessman, a New Jersey-based real estate executive, and an award-winning lighting designer."

Han Jo Kim also stated that his wife concealed her travels by claiming to go to China to develop a clothing app.

Daily Mail also reported that Regina Turner had lied to him about her education. She claimed to have studied science at the University of Connecticut, but she had never graduated high school in reality.

Regina Turner stated in January that she was entirely financially dependent on her spouse. Kim's petition said:

"On many of the occasions that defendant represented that she was out with girlfriends, she was, in fact, providing sexual services in exchange for money to men."

The surgeon requested to annul his marriage on the grounds that he was a victim of fraud.

Edited by Ravi Iyer