"These celebrities are so pretentious" — Internet reacts as Usher explains he skipped Grammys out of respect for LA fire victims

Usher's decision to skip the 67th Annual Grammy Awards sparked widespread debate online, with many questioning whether his move showed respectful awareness or useless behavior. The R&B singer Usher Raymond IV explained his choice on The Jennifer Hudson Show on February 4, 2025, citing the destructive Los Angeles wildfires as his reason for not attending.

"I just feel like with everything that’s happened with the wildfires here in Los Angeles, it really wasn't a celebratory moment for me," Raymond said.

He added that he wanted to "honor" those affected by the natural disaster and emphasized that artists should use their influence to help those in need. The singer continued:

"I think it's a responsible duty for all of us as artists and creators to find ways and to find solutions. It's so hard to look outside and then go inside and celebrate. I couldn't do it."

Following his comments, fans took to social media to share their opinions. One Instagram user commented:

"These celebrities are so pretentious."

Many online weighed in on the Usher's remarks, with one saying he did not attend the event because he knew he would not win.

On the other hand, some supported his stance.

Usher responds to criticism as fans debate the impact of his Grammy absence

Raymond explicitly stated that his words did not constitute any criticism aimed at those who attended the Grammys. His intention was to maintain deference toward people who lost properties and careers because of the wildfires.

"I know people who have lost everything. We're hurting for them," Usher stated.

Despite the mixed reactions, some fans pointed out that the Grammys had already taken steps to address the wildfire crisis. During the event hosted by Trevor Noah, the Recording Academy gathered $9 million for Los Angeles fire relief support, as per a CNN report dated February 4, 2025.

During his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Raymond also shared a piece of advice to Kendrick Lamar ahead of his Super Bowl LIX halftime show performance.

"The one thing that I would say is, savor the moment. You get obsessed in trying to build the best performance, but you don’t realize that it’s really about enjoying it, right?" the singer said.

He added:

"My encouragement to him is to really be present. I hope that he uses the moment well... There's a lot to be said for that young man and how he’s been an incredible benchmark for what it is to be an artist. I’m hoping that he really maximizes that moment."

In one of the biggest moments of his career, Raymond headlined the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show on February 11, 2024. His album, Coming Home, was released on February 9, 2024, just two days before his highly anticipated performance.

