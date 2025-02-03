"Not this category tbh"— Internet buzzes with mixed reactions as Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' wins Song of the Year at 2025 Grammys

Kendrick Lamar won Song of the Year at the 2025 Grammys for his hit diss track targeting Drake, Not Like Us. Additionally, the rapper took home the award for Record of the Year for the same track.

Lamar's victories came at the expense of other notable artists, including Tipsy, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift, Chappelle Roan, Beyonce, and Sabrina Carpenter. In the Record of the Year category, he defeated The Beatles, Beyonce, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, and Taylor Swift.

While Kendrick’s Not Like Us has been widely praised by the masses, topping many charts globally soon after its release, social media reactions were mixed following Lamar's win. An X user, @chartdata, posted about the award, prompting another user to respond:

“Not this category tbh. Birds of a feather deserves it more but Somebody check on Aubrey. 5 awards!!”

X users comment on Lamar winning the award at the 2025 Grammys. (Image via X)

Many social media users expressed disappointment, arguing that other nominated artists deserved to win more than Kendrick.

“Not deserved at all billie was ROBBED,” added one social media user.

“Record? DESERVED, but song? It should’ve been Billie!” said one more.

“Bruno Mars winning streak officially broken,” exclaimed another.

Meanwhile, some netizens mentioned Drake in their reactions since Not Like Us is a diss track targeting him.

“Drake is in SHAMBLES rn,” stated another.

“SOMEBODY CHECK ON DRAKE,” added one more internet user on the post.

“Not Like Us” music video amasses nearly 220 million views in six months: More details revealed as Kendrick Lamar wins the Song of the Year

Drake and Kendrick Lamar exchanged several diss tracks last year, but the most popular among fans has been Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar. Notably, the song's music video has amassed nearly 220 million views in just six months, while the lyric video has garnered 194 million views over eight months.

The rap feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake has kept them in the spotlight all year. In December 2024, Billboard revealed the earnings from their diss tracks, which surprised many. According to the report, the two rappers made a combined $15.3 million from six songs.

One of the biggest earners was Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us, which generated $7.6 million, followed by Like That at $4.6 million. Meanwhile, Drake’s Family Matters generated $982K.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that Not Like Us has been a massive success and got Kendrick a lot of fame. The track was ranked at the top by many publications like Pitchfork, Billboard, NNE, The Independent, Rolling Stone, The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, The Guardian, and many more.

