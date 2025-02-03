"She's a double agent"- Internet reacts with hilarious Drake references as Taylor Swift screams out A-minor as Kendrick dominates the Grammys

Taylor Swift's reaction to Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us winning Record of the Year at the 2025 Grammys is going viral online. The Tortured Poets Department crooner was captured swaying to the iconic Drake diss track with a glass in her hand.

As the surrounding crowd erupts in loud echoes when the most played part of the track comes up, Taylor can also be seen giving a shout-out:

"Why you trollin' like a bi*ch? Ain't you tired?/ Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A minor"

Taylor and Kendrick have worked together for her 2014 hit Bad Blood in the album 1989. Their appreciation for each other is not new to the public eye. However, Taylor is not known to have any bad blood with Drake either. Rather, the Canadian rapper recognized Taylor's musical abilities in his 2023 track Red Button:

"Taylor Swift the only n***a that I ever rated/ Only one could make me drop the album just a little later/ Rest of y'all, I treat you like you never made it"

Over the years, Drake and Taylor's minimal yet cordial interactions at events and other gestures of mutual appreciation have been captured. Thus, Taylor singing along to a Drake diss track at the 2025 Grammys stirred mixed reactions from netizens.

One X user called her a "double agent".

"drake found in his room crying", said another.

Several users referred to Drake's rap feud with Kendrick and his UMG lawsuit over Not Like Us streams, saying Taylor now got herself involved as well.

"I guess Taylor on the opp list too now😂", joked one person.

"Drake taking down names for the next lawsuit", resonated another.

"I don’t even care if Drake win the lawsuit anymore 😂 the damage is DONE", said one more.

Others cited Drake's bars from Taylor Made Freestyle where the rapper seemingly held the singer in high regard while dissing Kendrick.

"Taylor made freestyle aged poorly lol", wrote one X user.

Drake and Taylor Swift's nod to each other over the years

Despite not having their friendly relationship memorialized in a song, Drake and Taylor Swift have shown their support for each other quite a few times in the past. Drake's public appreciation for the Speak Now hitmaker was first captured in his tweet from October 15, 2011:

"@taylorswift13 I'm so proud of you."

The two chart-topping artists were photographed together for the first time at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, where Taylor and Drake also shared an embrace.

The next time they linked up was in 2016 when Taylor Swift was featured in an Apple Music commercial. As Taylor opened her gym playlist while she ran the treadmill, the singer unexpectedly rapped to Drake and Future's 2015 collab Jumpman.

Months later, Drake did a similar Apple Music ad, lip-syncing and vibing to Taylor's Bad Blood.

Taylor Swift was reportedly one of the guests at Drake's 2016 birthday party. Her appreciation for Drake was further seen on a cover shoot for Entertainment Weekly in 2019. Taylor sported a jacket featuring pins as a nod to some entertainment icons, and Drake was one of them.

She told the outlet Drizzy was one of her most favored lyricists, adding:

"I love his one-liners"

Drake continued to recognize Taylor Swift as an esteemed artist in his recent tracks, including Red Button and Taylor Made Freestyle. The latter was part of the back-and-forth tracks that constituted Drake and Kendrick Lamar's historic beef.

It is to be noted that despite Taylor's reaction to Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us wins at the 2025 Grammys, the singer has not made any direct negative comments about Drake or Kendrick so far.

