"That sh*t will really have you suicidal" — Akademiks takes back his criticism of the Drake lawsuit against UMG

On January 16, 2025, DJ Akademiks was seen laughing at Drake's lawsuit while reading through those parts which comprised Kendrick Lamar's lyrics, criticizing Drake for bringing the situation upon himself.

On February 1, 2025, X page @AkademiksTV shared a video from DJ Akademiks' livestream wherein he took back his criticism of Drake's lawsuit against Universal Music Group.The post mentioned his perspective on how the rapper's lawsuit was not like a rap battle and that it might affect Drizzy's brand, with lasting consequences.

“That sh*t will really have you suicidal especially if your not that, bro that sh*t really hurts… before I was like 'yo drake why are you filing all these lawsuits tf' but now I understand why he did I gotta fall back," he said in the video.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Akademiks' actions are seemingly the result of the backlash he faced after a video of him asking a 15-year-old Twitch streamer s*xually suggestive questions started doing the rounds. Hence, in the video, the podcaster hinted at the fact that once he underwent the backlash and accusations, he could understand what Drake went through with the allegations against him in Lamar's diss track Not Like Us.

"I don't think we're getting no new music from him": DJ Akademiks mentioned while discussing Drake's lawsuit against UMG

After Drake filed a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group on January 15, 2025, over Kendrick Lamar's diss track Not Like Us, DJ Akademiks put forth his thoughts on the same via live stream. According to a report by HotNewHipHop dated January 16, 2025, Akademiks began the live stream by stating that "today was a very important day".

The podcaster mentioned that Drizzy filing the lawsuit meant Universal would have to spend at least $1 million in responding to the suit, filing mentions which would cost a lot of money. Akademiks added that while the music company has an extensive legal team, Drake is costing them money instead of the other way round.

"Drake is costing them money in court when he used to make them money on Spotify," he said.

Additionally, DJ Akdemiks mentioned that it did not make any sense for the rapper to make money outside of his contract with UMG while the music company had no clue about when the rapper was going to drop his next project. Commenting on the possible impact of the lawsuit on the Passionfruit rapper's career, Akademiks mentioned:

"So for me as a music fan of Drake, I look at this and say well he might as well just tell us to prepare for a cold winter because I don't think we're getting no new music from him. I don't want that, so that's why I think it's bad."

Moreover, according to a report by HotNewHipHop dated January 30, 2025, Akademiks talked about the industry being upset with Drizzy over his lawsuit against UMG in a live stream. The podcaster mentioned that he spoke to sources close to Universal Music Group who said that the company planned to show Drizzy how much they had done for his career over the years.

Akademiks added:

"The industry is upset at Drake badly. The word on the street is that when Drake drops next, they're gonna humble him. I promise you. I've talked to them all. They say they're gonna humble him."

The podcaster continued:

"And now humble him by doing anything crazy or weird. They're gonna humble him because the things they claim they've done for him, they will never do. I don't know what that means. That's the promise I heard."

According to a report by Billboard dated January 2025, Universal Music Group dubbed Drizzy's claims "untrue" and "illogical" stating that the music company would not seek to harm the reputation of any artist.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback