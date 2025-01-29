"He's scared for what's coming at The Super Bowl"— Internet reacts to reports of Drake dropping new music same day as The Weeknd

Drake's untitled collaborative album with PartyNextDoor is expected to arrive soon. The former teased the project on January 26, 2025, and as per a post shared by Kurrco on Wednesday, January 29, the album is supposed to be released this week. The post claimed that the news has been revealed by industry sources.

While Drake and PartyNextDoor are yet to confirm the report, it has grabbed a lot of attention on social media, especially because The Weeknd's sixth major project, Hurry Up Tomorrow, is also releasing this week on January 31.

Although Drizzy and The Weeknd have shared a close relationship over the years, they also had problems with each other on certain occasions. The alleged release of their albums at the same time points at their issues remaining unresolved yet.

Meanwhile, netizens took to the comments section of Kurrco's tweet to share their reactions to the news of Drake's album release. The rapper also had a dispute with Kendrick Lamar last year, who is performing at the upcoming Super Bowl 2025. One user referred to the same by writing:

"He's scared for what's coming at the Super Bowl [laughing emojis]."

The responses continued, with a person questioning whether people listen to Drizzy nowadays alongside another saying that he cannot beat The Weeknd. However, a user wrote that any artist can release a project this week, and it should not affect The Weeknd's album in any manner.

"Do people listen to Drake?" a user wrote on X.

"Bro is not beating The Weeknd," an X reaction mentioned.

"Literally, any artist could drop this week, and they won't hurt The Weeknd, so what's the point?" one of the reactions reads.

The Weeknd's fans also showcased their support towards the artist, with a user saying that Drizzy's decision to release the album at this time is not the right decision.

"Weeknd all day long and at weekends," an X user reacted.

"Will the Weeknd eat them up," a netizen commented.

"Wouldn't be a good move on Drake's end," another user wrote on X.

Drake and The Weeknd's relationship over the years explained in brief

According to Hot New Hip Hop, The Weeknd was introduced by Drizzy in 2010 to his fans, and they worked together for some time, including that they released some collaborative singles such as Crew Love. Drizzy then approached The Weeknd to be a part of his company, OVO Sound, but the latter joined the record label Republic Records.

However, The Weeknd expressed gratitude to Drake while speaking to Rolling Stone in 2015 for playing an important role in building his career. He said at the time:

"I gave up almost half of my album. It's hard. I will always be thankful – if it wasn't for the light he shined on me, who knows where I'd be. And everything happens for a reason. You never know what I would say if this success wasn't in front of me now."

The two later performed together on some occasions, including Drizzy's Boy Meets World Tour in 2017. The relationship seemingly began facing problems when certain reports claimed that Drizzy was dating The Weeknd's ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid.

The Weeknd then released a collaborative single with French DJ Gesaffelstein in 2019, titled Lost in the Fire. A portion of the lyrics in the track hinted that The Weeknd was indirectly targeting Drake.

Although Drizzy never responded to the alleged diss, The Weeknd seemingly did the same in two more songs that were included in Metro Boomin and Future's collaborative album, We Still Don't Trust You. During Drake's dispute with Kendrick Lamar last year, Drizzy released a diss track titled Push Ups, where he replied to the disses from every artist, including The Weeknd.

As mentioned, Drake's album is reportedly releasing this week. It remains to be seen if the arrival of The Weeknd's upcoming project at the same time will have any impact on Drizzy's release.

