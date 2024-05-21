"That crowd is dead" — Fans react to Metro Boomin playing BBL Drizzy live in St. Louis

Record producer Metro Boomin surprised Cardinal fans in St. Louis on May 20, 2024, by playing BBL Drizzy, a catchy beat aimed at Drake amid his feud with Kendrick Lamar. This track had just dropped two weeks earlier, on May 5.

As the clip of Metro Boomin playing BBL Drizzy circulated on social media, it received mixed reactions from Drake and Metro fans. One person commented on how the crowd didn't seem energetic enough, tweeting:

"That crowd is dead hahahahaha."

Some fans were ecstatic that Metro chose to play BBL Drizzy, finding humor in the producer's song choice to entertain people.

"This gave me a good early morning chuckle,"said one person.

"Drake just goin take Ls all summer huh?," another wrote.

"@MetroBoomin just played BBL Drizzy in The Lou before a Cardinals game … and I LIVE!!!!!," a fan wrote.

"Them n*ggas that bounced early passed the vibe check," said someone else.

However, others claimed that Metro playing BBL Drizzy at a live event was "weird" and "corny."

"Speed ran making a corny song," one person tweeted.

"This not weird?" one asked.

Metro Boomin and Drake's feud explained

Kendrick Lamar and Drake's intense feud dominated the hip-hop industry in April and May 2024, as the two rappers released back-and-forth diss tracks, leveling serious allegations against each other. Several rappers took shots at Drake during his feud with Lamar, including Rick Ross, Future, and most notably, Metro Boomin.

According to Complex, Metro and Drake have collaborated on various projects before, including Drake and Future's joint 2015 album, What a Time to Be Alive, in which the former produced most songs.

Rumors of a supposed feud between the two rappers began in early December 2023, when both of their albums were nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2024 Grammys. Metro's Heroes & Villains lost to Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss. This prompted the record producer to criticize the award shows, calling them "just politics" and citing his loss as "proof" in a now-deleted tweet.

Speculations of a feud grew bigger when Drake mentioned "tweeters-and-deleters" during a live stream, which many fans believed was a jab at Metro Boomin. However, Metro denied any bad blood between the two, tweeting that the alleged feud was "not deep at all."

According to GQ, Metro Boomin and Future released their collaborative album We Don't Trust You in March 2024, featuring the track Like That. The song blew up due to a special guest verse by Kendrick Lamar, where the Compton rapper took shots at Drake and J. Cole.

The diss battle escalated from there, with Drake name-dropping Metro Boomin in his diss tracks, Push Ups. In the former, Drizzy rapped, "Metro, shut your ho a** up and make some drums, n*gga."

According to Billboard, when Metro didn't respond initially, Drake upped the ante in Family Matters, referring to the producer by his full name and bringing up his partner. Metro then responded with a tweet on May 5.

“The drum thing was laughable so I let it slide but what we not gon do is spread lies and have my loved ones involved nobody ever hit my girl n*gga we grew up together she’s a real woman and not even in the industry but I guess #youwouldntknownunboutdatttt.”

Following this, Metro Boomin posted a series of tweets aimed at Drake, calling him a "colonizer" and alleging Drizzy tried to block Like That from playing on the radio.

On May 5, Metro Boomin dropped BBL Drizzy, giving rappers a free diss beat while hosting a competition with a $10,000 prize for the best rap using the beat. The track, titled after Drake's alleged cosmetic procedures, went viral on social media.