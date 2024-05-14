"Metro my brother and Drake my brother" — 21 Savage allegedly refuses to pick sides in Drizzy vs Metro Boomin beef

Given recent tensions between rap heavyweights Drake and Metro Boomin, 21 Savage has allegedly publicly declared neutrality in the ongoing dispute. On Sunday, May 12, 2024, during an Instagram Live session, the Atlanta-based rapper, known for his collaborations with both artists, said that both rappers are his "brothers" and asked his fans not to reach out to him for his opinion on the ongoing feud —

"Don't keep coming on to my motherf*cking live talking about no motherf*cking beef. Metro, my brother, and Drake, my brother. Those n*ggas going to figure that sh*t out eventually."

Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, known professionally as 21 Savage, is a British-born rapper raised in Atlanta, Georgia. He began his recording career in 2013 and rose to prominence in 2016, when he collaborated with producer Metro Boomin on Savage Mode extended play.

The beef speculation between Drake and Metro began in December 2023, when the latter shared his disappointment with his album Heroes & Villains, released in 2022, which did not garner nearly as many awards as Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss.

21 Savage comments on Drake vs Metro Boomin beef

While talking to his fans on Instagram Live, 21 Savage, who has collaborated extensively with both Drake and Metro Boomin, suggested that both the acclaimed artists are dear to him, later indicating that they will soon realize this, too.

Until now, 21 Savage had remained silent since the beef between Metro Boomin and Drake began in 2023. Fans believe he has refrained from taking sides due to his close relationships with Metro and Drake. The Atlanta-based rapper has worked with both heavyweight artists and is on friendly terms with them.

In 2022, 21 Savage paired up with Canadian rapper Drake for their album Her Loss. According to Billboard, it ranked No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and became Rich Flex's highest-selling release, going 2x platinum.

The British-born artist has also worked with American record producer Metro Boomin on several projects, including his biggest hit, Savage Mode EP, in 2016, in 2017 for Without Warning, and most recently in 2020 for Savage Mode II.

Many believe the rapper's statement calls for peace and mutual respect within the industry, apparently reflecting his desire to see his collaborators reconcile.

Why did Drizzy and Metro Boomin's beef speculation begin?

Speculations about a beef between the two reportedly began in early December 2023, when Metro Boomin allegedly criticized award shows, on a now-deleted X tweet, of allegedly being driven by "politics," referring to Her Loss winning over his own Heroes & Villains as proof.

As per Complex News, during a live stream at Kick later that month, Drake suggested that "tweet-and-deleters" are among those who make him feel a strong reaction. Netizens indicated that the statement was a dig at Metro since he deleted a tweet —

"And to the rest of you, the non-believers, the underachievers, the tweet-and-deleters, you guys make me sick to my stomach, fam."

Later, Drake added fuel to this speculation on his Instagram story, quoting an outro from his track Keep the Family Close. The outro initials suggest that when others try to cause trouble, the narrator finds it foolish —

"Any time people want to start problems / It's like "for real, are you dumb?" / You know who mans are / I'm not afraid no gyal heart man / And I'm not afraid of no cyattie / And I'm not afraid of no waste yute neither / So anybody who want it can get it / Seh feh," Drake posted on Instagram story.

Later, Metro posted on X on December 19, 2023, sharing a clip of an RDCWorld skit, in which entertainers suggest viewers to "calm down" as "it's just a joke."

The trio, 21 Savage, Drizzy, and Metro Boomin, collaborated on Mr. Right Now, which was released on October 13, 2020. The song was from 21 Savage and Metro's collaborative album, Savage Mode II, in which Drake was featured.