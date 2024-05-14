"Kendrick's kid isn't Dave Free's" — DJ Akademiks says Drake lied in his diss track about K-Dot not being the father of his own child

Renowned hip-hop commentator DJ Akademiks has recently ignited debate within the hip-hop community with his claims regarding Drake's latest tracks, The Heart Part 6 and Family Matters.

On Sunday, May 12, 2024, a series of statements were made during a live stream on DJ Akademiks' popular Twitch channel, Akademiks. During the live stream, he claimed that Drake has fabricated details regarding Kendrick Lamar's family life, explicitly questioning the latter's paternity of one of his children —

"Kendrick's kid isn't Dave Free's, from my understanding, so Drake lied," Akademiks said.

Additionally, Akademiks cast doubt on Drake's statements regarding the relationship between Lamar's fiancée, Whitney Alford, and Dave Free, an American filmmaker, suggesting that they may be inaccurate.

Livingston Allen, better known as DJ Akademiks, is an American podcaster and internet personality. He rose to prominence with his YouTube channel, which broadcasts recent news in the hip-hop community.

DJ Akademiks weighs in on an ongoing rap battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

DJ Akademiks says Drake lied in his diss track (Image via Twitch/@Akademiks)

DJ Akademiks, known for his in-depth analysis of hip-hop culture, recently made shocking remarks about the ongoing feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake in the hip-hop community. His claims have ignited a firestorm of reactions among industry insiders eager to weigh in on the controversy.

On Twitch, an American video live-streaming platform, DJ Akademiks suggested that Drake's claims in Family Matters are false. He said that, as per his understanding, Kendrick Lamar's child is not being fathered by Dave Free, contrary to what Drake claimed.

Drake, in his latest track, released on May 3, 2024, dropped a verse suggesting that Lamar has been compelled to bring children into his feud and allegedly rapped that one of his children is owned by Dave, his label co-founder —

"We could've left the kids out of this, don't blame me / You a dog and you know it, you just play sweet / Your baby mama captions always screamin', "Save me" / You did her dirty all your life, you tryna make peace / I heard that one of 'em little kids might be Dave Free / Don't make it Dave Free's," Drake rapped.

Drake dropped Family Matters (Image via Getty)

Drake's claims also resulted in debate surrounding an alleged relationship between Kendrick Lamar's fiancée, Whitney Alford, and Dave Free. However, DJ Akademiks' perspective seemingly dispels doubts regarding the purported relationship.

The hip-hop commentator also suggested that Kendrick has "got more songs", and his Not Like Us will possibly be the biggest anthem in this beef —

"From my understanding Kendrick got more songs, but they struck gold finding the BOP(Not Like Us). This is probably the biggest anthem he's gonna get in beef."

The feud seems to have ended as of now. On May 12, 2024, Drake posted a painting of Lone against the army on his Instagram story, captioning it "Good times. Summer vibes up next."

Moreover, in his live stream, Akademiks also claimed there is likely less chance of getting another track shortly.

Kendrick Lamar's response to Drake

KDot's response to Drake's Family Matters (Image via Getty)

Kendrick Lamar, the acclaimed rapper, responded to Drake's claim with Meet the Grahams within 24 hours. In his track, he took a dig at Drake, suggesting that he is hiding another child. He even referred to Adonis, Drake's son, saying that his father is trying to destroy other families, instead of taking care of his own —

"I'm sorry that your father not active inside your world / He don't commit to much but his music, yeah, that's for sure / He a narcissist, misogynist, livin' inside his songs / Try destroy families rather than takin' care of his own," KDot rapped.

He further rapped:

"His father prolly didn't claim him neither / History do repeats itself, sometimes it don't need a reason / But I would like to say it's not your fault that he's hidin' another child."

Drake's Family Matter was a response to Euphoria and 6:16 in LA.

The recent feud between the two titans of hip-hop escalated in March 2024. The duo unleashed tracks at each other, aiming at families and personal matters.