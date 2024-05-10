Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake rap beef: A list of celebrities who reportedly weighed in on the feud

It's been almost a month and a half since Kendrick Lamar's verse on Like That dropped. It sent the rap industry into a spiral for sneak dissing Drake and calling out J. Cole for claiming the "Big 3" included himself, K-Dot, and Drizzy on First Person Shooter.

This single diss has resulted in the hip/hop community, fans, and the internet at large receiving over eight full-blown diss tracks. Both Kendrick and Drake have been going for each other's throats with vicious bars and aggressive allegations of abuse and predatory claims.

From the whole world taking to Genius, a music encyclopedia, and community, to dissect their lyrics bar-for-bar to popular streamers like Kai Cenat sharing their reactions to each diss track live to over 50,000 people on stream. The discussion of which of the two rappers is currently winning is still going strong.

Kai Cenat, Shawn Michaels, Seth Rogen, and more weigh in on the Drake vs Kendrick Lamar beef

It's hard to deny the severe impact the Kendrick Lamar vs Drake beef has had in 2024, going down as one of the biggest rap feuds since Jay-Z vs Nas. The consistency in the number of diss tracks received last week was unprecedented and never before witnessed in Hip/Hop.

Here are some of the most notable celebrity reactions from streamers to comedians, who posted their opinion on the rap beef online:

1) Kai Cenat

Kai Cenat reacts to Kendrick Lamar's diss track 'Not Like Us' (Image via YouTube/@KaiCenatLive)

While listening to Kendrick's Not Like Us Kai Cenat expressed a complete state of shock at the bars that were being dropped on Drake's personal life mixed in with allegations of predatory behavior.

"I've been playing this whole series Unbiased.. as much as possible bro. Truthfully, me telling the truth bro, K-Dot is sliding right now. He's wildin... I don't know ... He's wildin Gang. Imma keep it a whole stack with you.. he's bugging bro" - Kai Cenat stated during his stream

2) Joe Rogan

During the Joe Rogan Experience #2146 with Deric Poston, Rogan recaps the origin of rap beef from Ice Cube vs Eazy-E to Jay-Z vs Nas, attempting to draw comparisons between the current war between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

"You can't put those words back in a bottle. You know, you say some dark s--t about some people's families ... like why? Do you wanna engage in that? For what reason?... If you thought about where this goes, it doesn't go anywhere good"- Joe Rogan stated while speaking on Drake dissing Kendrick's family

3) Seth Rogan

Seth Rogen attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards on January 09, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

A clip of Seth Rogan performing at the Smokes the Bowl benefit event for Los Angeles’ "Netflix Is a Joke Fest", on Tuesday, May 7, has been circling X for his take on the Drake vs Kendrick Lamar rap battle. He proceeded to recap how the beef started to where we're at currently with all the severe allegations being referenced on their diss tracks.

"Drake was caught off-guard and his raps were defensive now all of a sudden, which is a funny thing to hear. You don't hear defensive rapping that often, rap is usually pretty aggressive. You don't hear rap and it's like.. I am a good father" - Seth Rogan on Drake responding back to Kendrick Lamar's allegations of being a bad father on Meet The Grahams.

4) Shawn Michaels

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels (L) shakes hands with Kasey Kahne (R), driver of the #5 Time Warner Cable Chevrolet, prior to the start of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series NRA 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on April 13, 2013 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

WWE Legend Shawn Michaels took to X to officially invite both K-Dot and Drizzy to an exclusive NXT event, for both rappers to publicly "settle" it out in the ring. He appeared to have commented on this beef after Kendrick referenced his finisher "Sweet Chin Music" on Not Like Us.

"A little Sweet Chin Music goes a long way. Kendrick Lamar, you and Drake are formally invited to #WWENXT to settle this thing. I’m even offering my services to mediate." - Shawn Michaels said in a Tweet sent out on May 7, 2024.

5) Ice Cube

Coach Ice Cube of Team Webull attends the Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Game at Capital One Arena on August 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Ice Cube, a former member of N.W.A, is well known for his long-standing beef with N.W.A and Eazy-E. He explained his stance on the Drake vs Kendrick Lamar rap beef during a conversation with eTalkCTV.

"Beefs are.. you know, they're volatile. So you always have to be careful that a beef doesn't turn into.. a M-rder. I don't really like seeing rappers beef. I don't think it's necessary to have a great career but it happens. Hey, it's part of the game and when you in a beef, you can't really hold back" - Ice Cube said during a conversation with eTalk.

6) DJ Akademics

DJ Akademics has been extensively covering this beef since Drake's team supposedly leaked Push Ups to all social media channels back in April. He's made it clear that he stands by Drizzy and has consistently defended the allegations Kendrick Lamar laid out on all his diss tracks.

He even sat down for a conversation on Andrew Schulz's Flagrant Podcast on May 8 to express why believes the internet doesn't give both rappers the same level of respect.

"The rules are the same for both artists. Drake has never ducked a battle, he's always been there right. It's been two weeks Drake didn't say anything everyone's like He's Scared. Okay, Drake drops, it's two weeks now where we're waiting for Kendrick, and it's like Yo, chill out.. he just takes a while to cook" - DJ Akademics stated on the Flagrant Podcast.

More recently the beef took a more violent turn when Drake's Toronto mansion "The Embassy" was shot up in a supposed Drive-by shooting, with one of Drizzy's security members being hit in the chest and left in critical condition.

Expand Tweet

Since then we've not received any further diss tracks from either Kendrick Lamar or Drake, with many believing the beef to be on hold because of the drive-by. DJ Akademics confirmed this during his Rumble stream on March 8, 2024, where he stated:

"There was supposed to be some new music today. I'm not saying from who nor am I going to confirm whether it's from either party... The plan of release got foiled today after some really serious news came out... There was a shooting at Drake's house this morning, a shooting where his security guard was hit in the chest and was being called a Drive-by."

With the beef on pause, many are eagerly awaiting a response from Kendrick Lamar for Drizzy's The Heart Part 6, which dropped on May 5.