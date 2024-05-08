Drake vs Kendrick Lamar rap battle gets a World War 2-inspired Wikipedia update

As fans await Kendrick Lamar's response to Drake's The Heart Part 6 which dropped this past Monday with more allegations of abuse, and domestic violence aimed at K-Dot, many have noticed the popular online encyclopedia Wikipedia to have uploaded a complete history of this legendary rap beef.

The Wikipedia page "Drake–Kendrick Lamar feud" covers all aspects of this beef from the ripple effects of Lamar's verse on Big Sean's 2013 record Control to a complete re-cap of their more recent diss tracks.

A major talking point online is how the page has been formatted to resemble a "war between two countries," by dividing the members of the rap beef into two separate sides.

On Kendrick's side, we see names like Metro Boomin, Future, Rick Ross, The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, and Kanye West. Drake's side only features J. Cole's name but with an added parenthesis, that states "Until April 7, 2024."

This references the instance when J. Cole responded to Kendrick Lamar's diss on Like That with a full-blown diss track titled 7 Minute Drill, as part of his MIGHT DELETE LATER mixtape. Cole later publicly apologized to K-Dot during his Dreamville set and officially stepped away from the beef on April 7, 2024.

The "Drake–Kendrick Lamar feud" Wikipedia page recounts their early collaborations

The "Feud" page notably recounts instances from when Drake and Kendrick were on better terms with both rappers featuring on each other's projects and singles.

Their first collaboration came on Drake's 2011 album Take Care, with K-Dot featuring on the 7th track titled Buried Alive Interlude where he recounts his induction into the rap industry while also bringing up the time he first met Drizzy on a verse that read:

"The same day we say we in the area cruisin' in Toronto / Hit me on the cellular, thought he was gonna sell me a false word like the rappers I know / Sat down with a few drinks, located where you can't see us / A white waitress on standby when we need her"

Dot recounts how He and Drake sat down together and had a conversation about the industry, with Drizzy explaining the intricacies of how the rap game works.

"A black Maybach, 40 pulled up Jeep / No doors, all that n---a was missin' was Aaliyah / Felt like the initiation, a reality livin' in the matrix / We talk casually about the industry / And how the women be the tastemakers for the s--t we makin" - Dot continues on 'Buried Alive Interlude'

Kendrick explains how while talking with Drake, he realized they're both the same age, leading him to believe that following in Drizzy's example would lead to him having a successful career as well on lines:

"Then he said that he was the same age as / Myself, and it didn't help 'cause it made me even more rude and impatient / So blame it on Mr. OVOXO / The reason why I'm breathin' all the vanity I know / The reason why my best friend say she love me more than life / But I live a double life and need to let her go"

The ending of his verse finds him taking Drake's advice and succumbing to the excess the rap game offers, from drugs to women, metaphorically burying himself in the fruits of this industry on the bar.

"The reason why the highlight was when he said / You belong to the people when you outside / So dig a shovel full of money, full of power, full of p---y / Full of fame and bury yourself alive, then I died"

The Wikipedia page highlights several instances similar to their friendly, mutually respectful relationship under the sub-heading "2011–2014: Background," before going into a full recap of the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef.

The page also includes a "Commentary" sub-heading that details the celebrity reactions, a complete analysis of the beef, as well as reports from major magazines giving their opinion on which of the two rappers is currently winning.

As of today, this rap beef is currently on pause as per DJ Akademiks who stated on his Rumble livestream that yesterday's drive-by shooting at Drake's house, which left one of his security members severely injured, has delayed Kendrick Lamar and Drizzy's rap beef.