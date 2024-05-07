Did Drake get shot outside his home? Shooting takes place in area near rapper's Toronto mansion 

Social media is abuzz with netizens claiming that the Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud has become serious after a shooting took place outside the latter's residence. The incident reportedly occurred on May 7, 2024, at about 2.10 am local time.

Police confirmed with CityNews that Drake was not injured, but one man sustained injuries in the shooting. The news outlet further reported that the artist was not home when the shooting broke out outside his house. Authorities are on the lookout, trying to find the suspect possibly responsible for the shooting.

The injured man is reported to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Expand Tweet

Drake's house on Park Lane Circle taped off after the shooting

The reported shooting outside Drizzy's house on May 7 made netizens wonder if the feud between him and Lamar has gone too far. Toronto Police posted an update on X, saying the incident occurred near the corner of Bayview and Lawrence Avenue.

When officers responded to the scene, they discovered an injured man who was immediately admitted to the hospital. It is believed that the suspected shooter fled in a car and is yet to be identified.

Police have not revealed any information about the suspect or the vehicle that was possibly used in the escape after the shooting. The area around the rapper's reported $6.7 million house has now been taped off so that the authorities can conduct a thorough investigation.

Expand Tweet

Netizens believe the feud between Lamar and Drake has gone too far

Amid the shooting news, people online have expressed concern about the Kendrick Lamar and Drizzy feud becoming too serious. DJ Akademiks posted a tweet along with a photo of police cars and the taped-off area and wrote,

"Police closed off the street where Drake lives investigating a shooting that occured by his house this morning at 2 AM."

Replying to DJ Akademiks' tweet, one X user said:

"oh it’s getting serious now."

Several other netizens responded that the beef between the two rappers got serious the moment the rappers started getting personal with each other. The shooting is currently an ongoing investigation, and law enforcement officials have revealed no further information as of now.

The shooting took place on Toronto's famed Bridle Path, a lavish stretch known to house multiple millionaires. Drake owns a 50,000-square-foot mansion famously referred to as The Embassy. According to Architectural Digest, the mansion has multiple amenities, such as an indoor basketball court, a prized grand piano, and sprawling rooms decked with exotic craftsmanship.