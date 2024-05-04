"Keep the family away": Kendrick Lamar name drops LeBron James and Steph Curry in 4th diss track for Drake

Famed rapper Kendrick Lamar dropping basketball icons’ names in his music is nothing new. K-Dot and Drake going back and forth with each other in their relentless rap feud has the country engulfed with various songs and creative callouts.

After being on the receiving end of some disrespectful bars on Kendrick Lamar's 'Euphoria,' Friday saw the surprise release of a new diss track by Drake named 'Family Matter.' In the song, Drizzy takes direct shots at K Dot and other fellow artists such as Rick Ross, Future, ASAP Rocky, and The Weeknd.

Kendrick Lamar responded within an hour with his song, "Meet The Grahams," taking verbal shots at his nemesis with multiple lyrical accusations. However, the verse involving NBA superstars LeBron James and Steph Curry came as a surprise to many when the track started circulating on the web.

“Ayy, LeBron, keep the family away, hey, Curry, will you keep the family away?."Lamar raps.

Lamar didn’t mince words as he hurled another dagger at Drake by continuing:

“To anybody that embody the love for they kids, keep the family away. I’m looking to shoot through pervert that lives keep the family safe.”

It appears to be Kendrick Lamar advising Steph Curry and LeBron James to distance their families from Drake due to concerns about his associations with individuals who might pose risks. The debate about who’s winning the Kendrick-Drake rap war is sure to rage on well into the weekend as fans await the 6 God’s next move.

Stunned NBA fans erupt after Kendrick Lamar name-drops LeBron James and Steph Curry in latest diss track

The fans were most definitely not expecting K-Dot to name-drop LeBron James and Steph Curry with social media platforms were inundated with fans expressing their shock and opinions. Some of the comments by the fans are as follows:

"Told LeBron and Curry to stay away from his house keep the kids away from him. Chile," one fan said.

"NAHHHH KENDRICK NAME DROPPING bronn and curry 😭😭😭💔 imma pour honey on u goat lebron my pookey bear," another fan said

Kendrick Lamar really told Steph Curry and LeBron James to keep their families away from Drake because he’s a predator and he keeps p*****philes around. Oh my goodness" another echoed the same sentiment.

"Lord Jesus Kendrick just tore Aubrey to shreds. Not he warning the Curry’s and Lebron James to keep their daughters away from him. And he’s so serious too. Drake is a certified p****ophile Omgg they better protect them wtff," @ibeezdressing said.