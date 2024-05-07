What is The Bridle Path and where is it located? One left injured as shooting takes place outside Drake's house

A shooting incident recently happened outside Drake's residence in The Bridle Path neighborhood on May 7, 2024. The Toronto Police have launched an investigation to find more details, and although the rapper was not injured, the entire house was sealed by the cops.

The Bridle Path is said to be one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, as per Its On Village. Land developer Hubert Page and his brother Forsey were the masterminds behind the place. They started it in 1933, and the cost of the houses was reportedly between $7,500 and $10,000, which was too expensive for that particular period.

Shooting incident outside Drake's The Bridle Path mansion explained

The Star stated that the shooting incident outside Drake's mansion happened at 2 am on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. The news was also revealed by the Toronto Police Operations through their official page on X (formerly Twitter). The tweet also mentioned the location as Bayview Avenue & Lawrence Avenue.

The incident reportedly left a person injured, who was immediately transported to the hospital. While speaking to City News, the medics revealed that the injuries were not life-threatening. However, further information on the identity of the victim is currently unavailable.

The person who fired the shots has not been arrested until now, and the police officers stated that the suspect ran away in a vehicle. As mentioned, the Toronto Police has begun investigating the case, and other details remain unknown for now.

Also known as Aubrey Drake Graham, Drake has been the owner of a mansion located at The Bridle Path in Toronto. It has facilities such as a garage for ten cars, a basketball court, a gym, and a room to keep awards on display. Graham reportedly purchased land worth $6.7 million to build the house in 2016.

Notably, the rapper/singer is also the owner of another luxurious property in California. He is currently trending online for an ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar, where they have released several songs targeting each other.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake have been targeting each other on multiple diss tracks for some time

Graham has been involved in a feud with Kendrick Lamar for some time, which has grabbed the public's attention. The duo previously shared a close friendship, and the latter featured in Graham's album, Take Care, which came out in 2011.

The dispute took a serious turn in 2015 when the rappers targeted each other on different songs. Graham released a single titled First Person Shooter, in collaboration with J. Cole in October last year, where Cole said in the lyrics that he, along with Drake and Lamar, were the "Big 3."

Lamar responded with a clip on Metro Boomin's song, Like That, where he targeted Cole and Graham, dismissing the "Big 3" and stating that it is now just him on the scene. The 6ix Rising star released two diss tracks last month, starting with Push Ups. This track was followed by Taylor Made Freestyle, and the rappers continued to release more diss tracks, such as Euphoria, 6:16 in LA, Family Matters, and more.