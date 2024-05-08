Breaking down Drake's fourth diss track 'The Heart Part 6'

Only a day after Kendrick Lamar hit the world with his chart-topping diss track Not Like Us, Drake responded with the release of The Heart Part 6 on May 5, 2024. The single addresses all of K-Dot's allegations, including claims that Drizzy was a s*xual predator and that the 6ix God fathered a hidden daughter.

In a similar fashion to how Kendrick mocked Drizzy's use of timestamps in his songs like 8am in Charlotte by naming his third diss track 6:16 in LA, Drake mocked K-Dots' "The Heart" series, which has been a staple throughout his discography.

Drizzy titled this song The Heart Part 6, supposedly acting as a parody follow-up to Kenny's "Part 5," which was released as part of the official tracklist for 2022's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

Drizzy's The Heart Part 6 was produced by Boi-1da, Coleman, SMPLGTWY, and Ebanks, who composed a hip-hop-infused R&B-type beat that samples the 1967 song Prove It by Aretha Franklin.

This could imply subtle shade being thrown toward the allegations K-Dot laid out on his diss tracks, as we hear Franklin sing:

"Now let me see ya prove it / Just let me see ya prove it"

Drake claims he intentionally leaked information to Kendrick Lamar on The Heart Part 6

The cover art for the song is a screenshot of Kendrick Lamar's manager Dave Free's comment under Whitney Alford's post of herself with her and Dot's kids. This builds on the claims Drizzy brought forward on Family Matters, where he stated that Whitney had cheated on Kendrick with Dave.

He also claimed that one of the kids Kendrick is raising was fathered by Dave, which he brings up again in The Heart Part 6, a lengthy, highly expletive laced diss-track. With a complete run time of 5:25 minutes, Drizzy attempts to disprove all the allegations Dot brought forward on previous diss tracks in this track.

The most interesting part of this diss track isn't the status flexing or infidelity allegations Drake brings up, but the final spoken word outro where he explains the rap beef with Kendrick was "good exercise" and allowed him to get back to making diss-heavy music.

He mocks K-dot and his fanbase by stating that it's only because of this rap beef that he's now consistently releasing music. He also pokes fun at the fact that he allegedly leaked false information to Dot and hopes for him to return with a diss track, as long as it's well-researched and factual.

Disclaimer: This review is rated explicit. Reader's discretion is advised.

[Verse]

"The Pulitzer Prize winner is definitely spiralin' / I got your f--king lines tapped, I swear that I'm dialed in / First, I was a rat, so where's the proof of the trial then? / Where's the paperwork or the cabinet it's filed in? / 1090 Jake woulda took all the walls down / The streets woulda had me hidin' out in a small town"

Drake opens The Heart Part 6 with a direct "Heart to Heart" with Kendrick Lamar by claiming that even though Dot was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for his artistry, this beef with the Canadian rapper has him spiraling out of control by making up fake allegations in an attempt to bring down Drizzy.

The OVO CEO states that if any of the predatory claims that Kenny put forward were true, he would have gone into hiding a long time ago, and internet investigators like 1090 Jake would've discovered and exposed him online.

"My Montreal connects stand up, not fall down / The ones that you're getting your stories from, they all clowns / I am a war general, sеasoned in preparation / My jacket is covеred in medals, honor and decoration / You waited for this moment, overcome with the desperation"

Drake goes on to say that his street connections are still strong and mocks Kendrick for filling his diss tracks with false information. He claims Dot only fired shots because he feels threatened and "desperate" since Drizzy is one of the biggest artists in the world right now.

"We plotted for a week, and then we fed you the information / A daughter that's eleven years old, I bet he takes it / We thought about givin' a fake name or a destination / But you so thirsty, you not concerned with investigation / Instead you in that Venice studio, it's a celebration / You gotta learn to fact-check things and be less impatient"

Drizzy expands on the fake information claim he brought up in the previous lines by recounting how he and his team "plotted" for several weeks on the various ways they could bait Kendrick Lamar into metaphorically shooting himself in the foot.

Drake claims the 11-year-old daughter's claim was false news leaked to Kendrick's team, which Dot believed to be true without doing any fact-checking or "investigation."

"Your fans are rejoicin', thinkin' this is my expiration / Even the picture you used, the jokes and the medication / The Maybach glove and the drug he uses for less inflation / Master manipulator, you bit on the speculation / You dumb and reactive, n---a, I'm petty with dedication"

He also explains how none of the shots Kendrick fired on Euphoria, 6:16 in LA, Meet the Grahams, or Not Like Us had any effect on his mental health since he treated them all as jokes.

Drake makes fun of Dot's claim of the former being a "master manipulator" by citing how Kenny too ran with speculative news in an attempt to create a false narrative around the Canadian rapper.

"What about the bones we dug up in that excavation? / And why isn't Whitney denyin' all of the allegations? / Why is she followin' Dave Free and not Mr. Morale? / You haven't seen the kids in six months, the distance is wild / Dave leavin' heart emojis underneath pics of the child"

Drake proceeds to bring up the alleged infidelity between Kendrick Lamar's fiancée, Whitney Alford, by repeating his previous claims of her cheating on Dot with Dave Free.

Drizzy also cites how, although Whitney no longer follows "Mr. Morale" on Instagram, she continues to follow Dave, who likes and comments on pictures of both Kendrick and Whitney's children.

"Speakin' of anything with a child, let's get to that now / This Epstein angle was the s--t I expected / TikTok videos you collected and dissected / Instead of bein' on some diss-direct s--t / You rather f--king grab your pen and misdirect s--t"

Drake then brings up the allegations Kendrick laid out of Drizzy being a "s-xual predator" by claiming he knew this would be the route Kenny took with his diss tracks, citing how Dot would much rather create false narratives than address Aubrey's career and artistry head-on.

"My mom came over today, and I was like, Mother, I—, Mother, I—, mother—, ahh, wait a second / That's that one record where you say you got molested / Aw, f--k me, I just made the whole connection / This about to get so depressin"

The 37-year-old singer then goes on to explain how he now finally understands why Kendrick prefers to paint pictures around the idea of p*dophilia by referencing the track Mother I Sober from Dot's Mr. Morale album.

Although Kenny clearly states he was never mol*sted on this song, Drizzy believes Dot to be projecting this family drama with all his diss tracks aimed at Drake.

"This is trauma from your own confessions / This when your father leave you home alone with no protection, so neglected / That's why these pedophile raps and s--t you so obsessed with, it's so excessive / They actin' like it's so aggressive, but you just never known affection"

Drake continues to break down his claims of Kendrick suffering from traumatic childhood experiences by explaining that he believes Dot's father neglecting him played a big part in why Kendrick is obsessed with allegedly degenerate rap themes.

"I don't wanna diss you anymore, this really got me second-guessin' / Touch My Body by Mariah Carey play, you probably start reflectin' / I never been with no one underage, but now I understand why this the angle that you really mess with"

He continues to make fun of Kendrick's alleged trauma by humorously stating that if Mariah Carey's 2008 track Touch My Body had to play in front of Dot, the Money Trees rapper would slip into a self-reflective state of mind.

"Just for clarity, I feel disgusted, I'm too respected / If I was f--king young girls, I promise I'd have been arrested / I'm way too famous for this s--t you just suggested / But that's not the lesson, clearly, there's a deeper message"

Drake then brings up the allegations of him being a "predator" by highlighting that if these claims were true, he would've already been arrested, citing that he's too famous to be involved in activities that Kendrick has been suggesting.

"Deep cuts that never healed, and now they got infected / Like if Dave really f--ked your girl and got her pregnant, talk about breedin' resentment / I'm not sure how to ease the sentiment, this s--t's too intimate / I'm praying you recover from both incidents"

Drake explains that Kendrick is merely projecting his deeper personal resentment on this beef, from Whitney's alleged infidelity to parental trauma, ending the bar by hoping K-Dot recovers from both of these incidents.

"But you a piece of s--t, so this shit really no coincidence / Drake is not a name that you gon' see on no s-x offender list, Eazy-Duz-It / You mentionin' A minor, but niggas gotta B sharp and tell the fans, Who was it? / You thought you left D flat, D major"

He mocks Kenny's double entendre with the use of "A Minor" on Not Like Us, to imply both the musical notes Drizzy sings in as well as his alleged claim of Aubrey being physically involved with underage girls.

Drizzy creates his own metaphorical use of musical notes by referencing "B Sharp," "D Flat," and "D Major" to make his points on this bar.

"I'll slit your throat with the razor / And do Rick Ross Air like that one flight from Malaysia / I'm your baby mama's screen saver / Only f--kin' with Whitneys, not Millie Bobby Browns, I'd never look twice at no teenager"

Drake also takes a sneak shot at Rick Ross by directly implying he intends to murder the MMG CEO, while simultaneously using the tragic disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight 370 in 2014 as a metaphor to cite how Ross would never be found again if Drizzy continues to blast him on these diss tracks.

"I'm a f--king hitmaker, dog, not a peacemaker / Yeah, bullets that I'm stuffin' in each chamber, your a-- in extreme danger / Stop buyin' views and bot comments, you may as well keep the paper / S--t you 'bout to need for later"

Drake flexes his industry status on these bars by implying he's a hitmaker and doesn't resolve to peaceful discussions, especially if threatened. He claims Kendrick has been boosting his streams through the use of bots and requests that he stop wasting money, suggesting that Dot's finances are not looking too good.

"I give a f--k about your streamin' data / You could drop a hundred more records, I'll see you later / Yeah, maybe when you meet your maker / I don't wanna fight with a woman beater, it feeds your nature / If you still bumpin' R. Kelly, you could thank the Savior"

Drake gets super aggressive on these bars, as he claims none of the records that Kendrick drops will have any impact on the success Drizzy will continue to have in hip-hop.

He drops allegations of Dot being a "woman beater" while drawing comparisons between Kenny and R&B singer R. Kelly, who was convicted for a total of 31 years for producing child po**graphy, racketeering, and s*x trafficking.

"Said if they deleted his music, then your music is goin' too, a hypocrite / I don't understand why these people praise ya / Soundin' like you send him commissary when he need some paper / Album droppin' soon, no wonder you turn to a clout chaser 'stead of doin' hard labor"

Drake continues by building on this alleged friendship between Kendrick Lamar and R. Kelly by highlighting that Dot supposedly sends money to Kelly's book for him to spend on commissary provisions while in prison.

Drizzy also claims that Kendrick is very involved in this beef, as he intends to drop an album soon and wishes to build up the hype around his follow-up to Mr. Moral & The Big Steppers.

"N---a, I'll see you when I see you like Fantasia / And Whitney, you can hit me if you need a favor / And when I say I hit ya back, it's a lot safer / Huh, I promise"

Drake ends the verse by speaking directly to Whitney Alford, citing that he's there for her if she ever needs a favor from him, while also alluding to the domestic violence she potentially faced at the hands of Kendrick.

He then explains, by using the term "hit ya back" to express, how when he responds to her requests, it'll be a lot safer. The song finally ends with a spoken word outro directed at Kendrick, urging him to respond with a diss track that is void of any allegations and completely true.

The beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar seems to be on pause after news broke yesterday (May 4) that Drizzy's mansion, "The Embassy," was shot up in a supposed drive-by shooting, with one of Aubrey's security members being hit in the chest.

It's unclear who the people behind the shooting are, but news reports from CBC are citing that Drake has agreed to fully cooperate with the authorities to help in their investigation.