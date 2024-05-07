"Kendrick bodied your bro" — Mack Maine blasted by fans for siding with Drake after The Heart Part 6 dropped

Young Money Entertainment president and rapper Mack Maine faced flack online for siding with Drake in his ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar. Young Money is a record label owned by Lil Wayne which signed Drake as a part of their roster in 2009.

Disclaimer: The following article has references to p*dophilia which may be triggering for some. Readers' discretion is advised.

Drake addressed the p*dephile allegations Kendrick Lamar laid at his feet in Meet the Grahams and Not Like Us in his latest diss track The Heart Part 6.

The new track, released on May 5, saw Mack Maine supporting Drizzy as he retweeted the latter's diss track announcement with several laughing emojis and flexing robot arm emojis.

Expand Tweet

But the tide soon turned on Mack Maine as his replies were filled with taunts about both Mack Maine and Drake, with one person tweeting—

"Sorry bro @mackmaine Kendrick bodied your bro."

Expand Tweet

The majority of the replies were from people dragging Mack Maine for his supposed irrelevance and his affiliation with Drake.

"I never heard no one say “play that new Mack Maine,” said one person.

"You haven’t been relevant ever?" tweeted a second person.

"Lmao the backfire, never laugh to loud around black people," chime another.

"You shouldn’t be talking tbh! You just shouldn’t," added a fourth.

"This ain’t it bro and you didn’t post for a whole two days. Let this rest, ya boy got cooked," said another.

There were a few rare tweets that were slightly more positive and supportive towards Mack Maine and Drake.

"I'm sorry I ever started doubting drake. Not going to lie I sweated a little bit but now I know for a fact he can't be beat," said one.

"Mack man we love you dawg," tweeted another.

Mack Maine backed Drake as he addressed his p*dophile allegations in The Heart Part 6

The past week has been an interesting time in hip hop, with an incendiary rap battle between Drake and Lamar that saw the two artists fire at each other with no holdbacks. Many rappers chose sides, including Rick Ross, The Weekend and Metro Boomin, who backed Lamar.

However, Mack Maine was one of the few who sided with Drake, due to their connection through Lil Wayne's Young Money Entertainment, which was the label that first signed Drizzy back in 2009.

The back-and-forth war of words between Drake and Kendrick Lamar saw them issue several serious allegations against each other. One such accusation was Lamar calling Drake a "certified p*dophile" in Not Like Us, released on May 4.

On May 5, Drake dropped The Heart Part 6, in which he addressed the p*dophile allegations, rapping that he was "too famous" to be one.

“I never been with no one underage but now I understand why this the angle that you really mess with/ Just for clarity, I feel disgusted, I’m too respected/ If I was f*cking young girls, I promise I’d have been arrested/ I’m way too famous for this sh*t you just suggested,” he rapped.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, he also brought up his publicized relationship with Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, which was heavily scrutinized when the young actress revealed that the pair frequently texted each other when she was 14. He also name-dropped Lamar's fiancée Whitney Alford.

“Only fuckin’ with Whitneys, not Millie Bobby Browns, I’d never look twice at no teenager,” he rapped.

In Not Like Us, Lamar taunted Drizzy for allegedly liking underage girls, rapping, "Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young". In a clever wordplay, he also insinuated that the rapper's preferred chord was "probably A minor."

Drake hit back at the verse with a diss of his own, rapping—

“Drake is not a name that you gon’ see on no s*x offender list, Eazy-Duz-It/ You mentionin’ A minor, but n*ggas gotta B sharp and tell the fans, ‘Who was it?’/ You thought you left D flat, D major.”

The feud kickstarted after Kendrick Lamar went after Drake and J Cole for their line in First Person Shooter, where Cole referred to the trio as the "big three" in the hip-hop industry in December 2023.

A seemingly incensed Lamar refuted this claim, saying there was no big three, only "big me" in a guest verse for Future and Metro Boomin's track Like That in March.

So far, Drake and Lamar have each released four diss tracks - Push Ups, Taylor Made Freestyle, Family Matters and The Heart Part 6 from Drizzy, and Euphoria, 6:16 in LA, Meet the Grahams and Not Like Us from Lamar.