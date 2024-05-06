"You might as well go on Maury Povich and tell your story" — Rick Ross reacts to Drake's The Heart Part 6 diss track about Kendrick Lamar

Rapper Rick Ross shared his opinion about the Drake - Kendrick Lamar feud after the release of Drizzy's latest diss track The Heart Part 6 on May 5. Ross, who recently released his own Drizzy diss track titled Champagne Moments on April 15, took to Instagram stories to voice his thoughts over the latest rap battle.

Disclaimer: The following article has references to p*dophilia which may be triggering for some. Readers' discretion is advised.

In the video, Rick Ross was seemingly taunting Drake, saying that he listened to the new "BBL Drizzy" diss against K. Dot. The new track saw him address Lamar's allegations that he liked underage girls, dubbing him a "certified p*dophile" in his diss track Not Like Us.

“Cupcake man, you looking bad. You might as well go on Maury Povich and tell your story,” Ross said.

For the unversed, Maury Povich is the host of the American tabloid talk show Maury, where one of the popular segments was men owning up to their paternity and getting involved with their children's lives.

This read as a pointed attack against Drake as Lamar implied in Meet the Grahams that the Canadian rapper allegedly had an 11-year-old daughter he was hiding from the public.

Rick Ross addressed Drake's new diss track The Heart Part 6

The Drake and Kendrick Lamar rap battle is drawing prominent rappers from the industry to give their two cents about the long-standing feud between the duo. The latest in line is Rick Ross, who, in his apparent disdain for the Canadian rapper, often refers to him as "white boy."

According to All Hip Hip, the Hustlin' rapper took to Instagram stories to open up about the feud, addressing Drizzy's response to Lamar's p*dophile allegations.

“I just want to make this clear, white boy. They said you said if you was f*cking young girls, you promised you would have been arrested. Whoever wrote that for you should have put more thought into that,” he said.

Rick Ross also brought up the alleged ghostwriters who work for Drake, a claim that has long plagued the Hotline Bling rapper, saying that they did a poor job of clearing his name.

“It’s your writers. Whatever message you translated to them that wasn’t the way they were supposed to do that. As a writer, when it come to p*dophilia, you got to remove yourself from that. White boy that wasn’t the line right there,” he added.

Throwing another jab at Drake, Ross clarified that the rapper will not be invited to the annual Rick Ross Car Show as children would be present at the venue. He also continued that Drake was obviously "tapping out" of the feud, saying that no one would be "playing a song defending p*dophilia in a club."

Drake and Rick Ross's feud explored

According to Vox, Drake fired against a long list of rappers in his diss track Push Ups, including Kendrick Lamar, the Weeknd, Metro Boomin, and, most notably, Rick Ross, his frequent collaborator.

“This n*gga turning 50/Every song that made it on the chart he got it from Drizzy,” he rapped.

Push ups was mysteriously leaked online on April 13 and, just days later, Rick Ross came back with a diss track of his own titled Champagne Moments on April 15. It saw the rapper address Drake, who is mixed, as "white boy" and alleged that he had undergone rhinoplasty.

"You ain't never want to be a n*gga anyway, n*gga/That's why you had a operation/To make your nose smaller than your father nose, n*gga," rapped Ross.

According to Forbes, Drake also accused Rick Ross of being "angry and racist", saying that Mounjaro, a diabetes drug commonly used for weight loss, was making Ross loopy.

Ross retaliated by consistently posting on Instagram and X with the hashtag #BBLDrizzy, provoking the rapper to respond to Champagne Moments, tweeting “Drop a response or tell the kids you don’t respond.”

Rick Ross and Drake have collaborated at least 15 times, first appearing on DJ Khaled’s Fed Up in 2009. They had a brief disagreement between 2015 and 2017 but ultimately reconciled till the ongoing rap battle brought out bad blood again.

The ongoing feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar reached a high point when the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper dropped two diss tracks, Meet the Grahams and Not Like Us back to back on May 3 and May 4. On May 5, Drake denied the allegations laid at his feet with The Heart Part 6.