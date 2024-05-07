"This one is the winner in my book" — AI version of Kendrick Lamar's BBL Drizzy diss leaves internet in awe 

As the rap battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake continues, Metro Boomin’s 'BBL Drizzy' contest has left several netizens entertained as well.

After Drake launched an attack on Metro Boomin in his latest K. Dot diss track Family Matters, Metro, whose real name is Leland Wayne, released BBL Drizzy, where he encouraged netizens and rappers to create their own rhymes that could accompany the beat. He asked fans to submit lyrics for the same so they could get a "free beat" from the music producer.

Adding to the ‘BBL Drizzy contest,’ Wayne also announced that he would give away $10,000 to the winner of the competition. Since then, multiple amateur artists have taken to the internet to release their creations, with Loza Alexander being one of them. The artist released his rendition, which included Kendrick Lamar rapping and has left the internet stunned.

Netizen reacts to the BBL Drizzy rendition (Image via YouTube)

However, it is worth noting that Alexander used artificial intelligence to mimic Kendrick Lamar's voice.

Many were thrilled to hear the track. Several YouTube users were evidently impressed by Alexander’s version. Some comments on YouTube read:

"Annnnnnnnd.... my vote goes to this one. Multiple stink face reactions on this jawn... Good s**t fam,” @jasonfetter6445 said.

“The chorus though… lmao this is cyber bullying,” @c.o.g3692 said.

“Salute to you sir….. dope,” @eyesopennofear2729 poignantly said.

“You are UNDERATED,” @quikgold513 commented on the artist’s skill.

“Drake just getting clowned at this point, he should just quit rapping for real for real,” @davidhardin2856 opined.

“This is so ridiculously good,” @TheKatarinaGiselle said.

“Crazy bars on this but on a separate note, that fruit in the underwear is a madness,” said @BarMiztah while commenting on Loza Alexander’s cover art for his BBL Drizzy rendition

“This belongs on the radio!!!!! Frfr,” said @RiseHigherMotivations online.

Lyrics of Loza Alexander's Kendrick Lamar AI-song explored

In Loza Alexander's latest song drop, where he mimicked Kendrick Lamar’s voice using AI, Alexander launched an attack on Drake—

“I can tell them features on you ain’t real/ I can tell them abs on you ain’t real/ For real I could tell them braids got extensions.”

At another point, the lyrics in the Metro Boomin song go—

“You taking this light skin sh*t too far/ You remind me of Arby’s/ You had all the meats but had to remove it/ You Kim Kardashian, probably don’t be a menace do/ We have a problem/ You stay in a clinic, but not planet fitness/ I’m over this.”

Loza Alexander is a 36-year-old singer and artist. He is best known for creating the Let’s Go Brandon 2021 protest song. He has amassed over 61K followers on Instagram, where he often promotes his music and shares his political opinions through an artistic lens.

A few of his songs include Still Dreaming, WW3, Perfect, and Im Straight, among others.

Drizzy and K. Dot have been involved in an ongoing beef. Kendrick Lamar has since released the Drake- diss tracks Euphoria, 6:16 in LA, Meet The Grahams, and Not Like Us.

Drake has released his K. Dot diss tracks Push Ups, Taylor Made Freestyle, Family Matters, and The Heart Part 6 as well.