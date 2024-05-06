What is Mother I sober about? Drake mentions Kendrick Lamar's 2022 song on new diss track, 'The Heart Part 6'

Drake is firing shots at Kendrick Lamar in his latest track, The Heart Part 6. The rapper released the diss track after K. Dot released his scathing Not Like Us song. As the beef continues, many have noticed that Drizzy referenced the Compton, California native’s song Mother I Sober in his latest song.

Trigger Warning: The following article discusses s*xual assault. Reader’s discretion is advised.

After K. Dot unleashed Not Like Us, Drake released his fourth diss track, The Heart Part 6. The latter title is in reference to Lamar’s song, The Heart Part 5. In the six-minute-long jab, Drake addressed the grooming and s*xual assault allegations that were made by K. Dot. He also claimed to have shared false information with K. Dot when it came to Drake hiding a daughter.

In an unexpected twist, Drizzy also referenced Kendrick Lamar’s song Mother I Sober from the Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers 2022 album. Drake crooned in The Heart Part 6:

“My mom came over today and I was like/ “Mother, I-, mother, I-, mother-“/ Ahh, wait a second, that’s that one record where you say you got molested/ Aw, f**k me, I just made the whole connection/ This about to get so depressin’/ This is trauma from your own confessions”

Kendrick Lamar discussed generational trauma and s*xual assault in his 2022 track, Mother I Sober

The 36-year-old Grammy winner dropped Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers in May 2022. The album hinted at several personal events alongside discussing trauma, race, cancel culture, and other political events through its lyrics.

One of the many tracks included Mother I Sober, where Kendrick Lamar shared the generational problems of s*xual abuse. Unlike his many other creations, Lamar uses a soft-spoken whispering voice rather than his traditional, intense rapping style.

In Mother I Sober, Lamar revealed that his family believed he was inappropriately touched by a cousin, despite the event never occurring. He recalls that his mother did not believe him due to her own experience of being s*xually assaulted as a child.

In the song, Kendrick Lamar says:

“Mother cried, put the hands on her, it was family ties/ I heart it all, I should’ve grabbed a gun, but I was only five”

At another point, K. Dot raps:

“Family ties, they accused my cousin/ “Did he touch you Kendrick?”/ Never lied, but no one believed me when I said “He didn’t””

In the track, Lamar also shed light on numerous Black male rappers being victims of s*xual assault. Musicians like Lil Wayne, Denzel Curry, and Kevin Gates have opened up about their own experiences in the past.

As Mother I Sober comes to an end, Lamar addresses his fiancée Whitney Alford by saying that she “broke a generational curse.” Lamar goes on to say that he openly speaks to his daughter and encourages other Black families to follow suit.

Drake dropped The Heart Part 6 after Kendrick Lamar released Not Like Us on YouTube. The cover art for the latter included an aerial view of Drake’s Toronto mansion along with s*x-offender map symbols on it.

The duo have been battling it out after Lamar fired back at Drake and J. Cole’s claims of the trio being the “big three” in rap in their song First Person Shooter.

Since then, Lamar has released the songs Euphoria, 6:16 in LA, Meet the Grahams, and Not Like Us. Meanwhile, Drake has released diss tracks Push Ups, Taylor Made Freestyle, Family Matters, and The Heart Part 6, to attack Lamar.