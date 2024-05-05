Did Drake delete Karl Malone's photo from IG? Closer look amid Kendrick Lamar's latest diss track "Not Like Us"

The longstanding feud between two of the most successful rappers of all time, Kendrick Lamar and Drake, has been bringing in new developments almost daily. While the feud has been ongoing for more than a decade, recent songs released by the two rappers have escalated things to another level.

Family Matters was released earlier this Saturday (May 3), seemingly suggesting that one of Lamar’s two children is not biologically his. Lamar however, in his own release titled Meet the Grahams, took things up a few notches and accused his rival of being a predator, and being addicted to gambling, sex, drugs, and alcohol.

This was followed by another release from Kendrick Lamar titled Not Like Us, which seemingly included a reference to his past association with former NBA star Karl Malone. Malone, a Utah Jazz legend, was accused back in 1983 of impregnating his 13-year-old girlfriend when he himself was 20 years old.

Multiple verses of the new song referenced Malone’s relationship with the rapper, as it even labeled him a ‘pe***hile.’ Regardless, Drake’s response to the new song appears to have included him deleting one Instagram photo that featured him alongside the former NBA star.

Fans noticed the change and were quick to bring it up on Twitter. While Drake might have deleted the original post, the same image was also posted on Karl Malone’s Facebook page, which fans have obviously dug up.

The Twitter thread also saw a response from Stephen A. Smith, who claimed that Drake's 'boy,’ Karl Malone, still had it up on his Facebook page. Hence, while the rapper may have deleted the picture, the internet, staying true to itself, has quickly dug it up in the aftermath of the latest controversy.

What did Kendrick Lamar say about Drake?

Kendrick Lamar seems to have been one step ahead of his enemy with respect to the latest developments. The release of his Meet the Grahams occurred within an hour of Drake’s initial release of Family Matters.

However, the Humble singer was ready with Not Like Us, which featured a rather clever reference to Karl Malone. Talking about Malone’s former teammate John Stockton, Lamar started with the following verse:

“How many opps you really got? I mean, it’s too many options/I’m finna pass on this body, I’m John Stockton.”

He then took things up a notch, as the second verse ended by labeling his fellow rapper and Karl Malone “certified pe***hiles.’:

“Say, Drake, I hear you like ’em young/You better not ever go to cell block one/To any b*tch that talk to him and they in love/Just make sure you hide your lil’ sister from him/

He added:

They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs/And PARTY at the party, playin’ with his nose now/And Baka got a weird case, why is he around?/Certified Lover Boy? Certified p*dophiles.”

Fans, as one would expect, have responded with utter surprise. It currently appears as though the feud between the two rappers is only going to boil further.