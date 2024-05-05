NBA fans bowled over by Kendrick Lamar's chorus on Drake diss: "They gone play that s**t in the NBA Finals"

NBA fans cannot believe that Kendrick Lamar dropped another Drake diss in the middle of a playoff game between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves. Kendrick and Drake have been going at it since October, but it has escalated in the past few days.

Kendrick released "Euphoria" on April 30 and "Inside the NBA" even used it as their intro song a few days later. Drake responded with "Family Matter" which might have swung the feud on the Canadian's side, but Kendrick dropped "Meet The Grahams" 52 minutes later.

The Compton native doubled down by releasing "Not Like Us" which might have ended the feud. He made several allegations about Drake's involvement in a pedophile ring that got the music world shaken, as well as bopping due to its bouncy beats.

NBA fans reacted to the latest diss track despite a great game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets. Some fans even thought that "Not Like Us" was so good it could be used as the theme of the NBA Finals.

"They gone play that shit during the NBA Finals," one fan wrote.

"Kendrick won't even let us watch the NBA in peace," another fan commented.

"It's NBA playoffs but Kendrick Lamar is the only one averaging a Triple Double," a fan remarked.

More fans could not stop thinking about Kendrick Lamar's diss and how it can be a theme song for the NBA Finals. Some even compared Kendrick vs. Drake to Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

"Kendrick just made the NBA finals theme song," a fan claimed.

"This beef between Drake and Kendrick is like Game 7 in the NBA Finals," one fan commented.

"Kendrick called Drake a pedophile on a mustard beat they gone play that sh*t during the NBA Finals," another fan remarked.

What is Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake in NBA terms?

Several NBA pages on social media asked their followers what is Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake in basketball terms. Some pointed out that it's the 2016 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Many thought that Drake (Golden State) would beat Kendrick (Cleveland), but he came from a 3-1 deficit to win the championship. But with the latest diss track "Not Like Us" going viral, there might be even better comparisons such as the following:

"Drake is Josh Giddey and Kendrick is Ant Edwards and he keeps dunking," a fan commented.

"LeBron sweeping the Raptors," another fan remarked.

"Allen Iverson versus ankles," one fan responded.

One page even recreated the Luka Doncic-Devin Booker meme:

