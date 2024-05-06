Fact Check: Is The Drake George Zimmerman bar real or fake? Koval YouTube diss track debunked 

As the diss battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake have been firing up the internet since the last few days, a track titled KOVAL, supposedly by the Toronto rapper went viral on YouTube.

Dropped on May 2, the diss track is said to be Drizzy’s response to Lamar’s “Euphoria” where the latter belched out menacing verses.

In “Koval”, there’s a mention of George Zimmerman, the man whose actions led to the Black Lives Matter movement in 2013.

Zimmerman shot and killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin on February 26, 2012, while patrolling at Sanford’s Twin Lakes community as a neighborhood watch coordinator. He claimed acting in self-defense and said that he fired within his constitutional rights under the Stand-your-ground law.

George Zimmerman was acquitted of murder and manslaughter charges the next year. The verdict triggered a national outrage leading to the BLM movement. Since 2013, Zimmerman has been repeatedly in trouble with the law.

From domestic violence and physical assault, to hate speech, catfishing and death threats — Zimmerman has had quite a notorious reputation over the years.

In the supposed YouTube diss track "Koval" by Drake, the lines say:

"I got all the discipline, you know my father is a vet/ We ain’t talking animals/ I’m talking cannibals at best/ I’m in zombie mode/ I’m in sworn nemesis mode/ Keep on talking, imma get in George Zimmerman mode"

However, this is not an original diss track from Drake.

Drake didn't release a diss track with George Zimmerman's name in it

The viral track "Koval" was uploaded on YouTube by Loza Alexander, a rapper who posts AI-generated songs imitating famous artists' voices.

Two weeks before posting "Koval", Loza posted an AI diss song by Kendrick Lamar titled "With (No Vaseline 2)", claiming it was K. Dot's response to Drizzy's "Taylor Made Freestyle".

In the caption of the lyric video for "Koval", Loza wrote:

"I love the hate... keep it coming, my flowers are coming bi**he's"

He added:

"AI didn't write this... I did"

Some users wrote that they initially thought the diss track was real from the lyrics and mentions. However, Drake has not released any Kendrick Lamar diss track titled "Koval".

Kendrick Lamar and Drake's diss battle timeline

In their ongoing feud, the two rappers have dropped diss tracks back and forth since April 30.

The beef began when Drizzy released "First Person Shooter" featuring J Cole last year, and the latter rapped about the two of them along with Lamar being the "big three" in the rap industry.

However, Lamar responded with "Like That" in March, after which J Cole released "7 Minute Drill" and Drizzy went on to drop two diss tracks "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle".

It led to K. Dot releasing "Euphoria" on April 30. After a brief pause, he dropped another diss track "6:16 in LA" on May 3, followed by Drizzy's "Family Matters" on May 4.

Kendrick Lamar responded with "Meet the Grahams" and "Not Like Us" on the same day. As of now, the latest installment in their diss battle is Drake's "The Heart Part 6".