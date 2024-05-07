Chief Keef's official tracklist for upcoming album ‘Almighty So 2’ - All you need to know

After years of teasing this project, it appears Chief Keef is finally ready to deliver his highly anticipated Almighty So 2 to fans. The official tracklist, along with the release date, was included on major DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) listing for the upcoming album.

Chief's Almighty So 2 will include a total of 17 tracks, as per Apple Music, and will hit DSPs this Friday (May 10). Stars like Sexxy Red, Quavo, and Tierra Whack are set to make an appearance in this project.

Almighty So 2 is the official follow-up to Chief Keef's 2013 mixtape Almighty So and will debut as his fifth studio album. The complete tracklist listed on Apple Music has been provided below:

Almighty (Intro) Neph Nem (ft. Ballout & G Herbo) Treat Myself Jesus Skit Jesus (ft. Lil Gnar) Too Trim Runner Banded Up (ft. Tierra Whack) Grape Trees (ft. Sexyy Red) 1,2,3, Drifting Away Never Fly Here (ft. Quavo) Prince Charming Believe Tony Montana Flow Racks Stuffed Inna Couch I’m Tryna Sleep

Everything we know about Chief Keef's upcoming fifth studio album Almighty So 2

Chief Keef (Sosa) initially announced this project during an interview at the Rolling Loud music festival in Oakland, California, in 2018. When asked about which projects he had scheduled to be released, Sosa responded by revealing Back From The Dead 3, The Cozart, and Almighty So 2 would be released soon.

Although B.F.T.D 3 and The Cozart hit DSPs in September and October, respectively, there was still no sign of Almighty So 2 being released. In April 2019, he teased fans by releasing the first cover of the album on his Instagram account.

A year later, Chief Keef linked up with producer Akachi to compose the lead single for his album, titled Tony Montana Flow, which was later dropped to all DSPs on July 23, 2022.

In October that year, Sosa announced the release of his second single from the upcoming project, Racks Stuffed Inna Couch, on social media. He also confirmed that Almighty So 2 would be delivered to fans by December, but again failed to be released.

In January of 2023, Chief Keef's newly founded label 43B uploaded a recording session for Almighty So 2 which featured a choir group on one of the tracks. It confirmed that the entirety of the album's production was being handled by Keef himself.

Lil Gnar (L) and Chief Keef (R) posted up at a 43B party (Image via Instagram/@43b_thelabel)

A couple of months later in July, Chief Keef met up with Spotify to discuss the album's progress. A clip of his recording session was uploaded to Spotify's Instagram with a caption that read:

"Almighty So 2’s on the way so we caught up with Sosa to get a peek at what he’s cooking up for the album"

During the filming of the music video for Say Ya Grace in January this year, as part of the tracklist for Lyrical Lemonade's debut studio album All Is Yellow, Cole Bennett questioned Sosa's manager Peeda Pan on the progress of Almighty So 2.

Peeda responded by stating that although the album was completed Sosa and his team were waiting on a few featured verses to be delivered so the mixing on the project could get wrapped.

While fans await the imminent release of Sosa's fifth studio album, the rapper has collaborated with Sexxy Red and Mike WiLL Made-It to deliver a new single titled Damn Shorty.

Chief Keef and Sexxy Red also filmed an accompanying music video for Damn Shorty, which has been uploaded to Sosa's official YouTube channel.