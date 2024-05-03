Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign will executive produce Rich The Kid's upcoming album 'Life's a Gamble'

Rich The Kid will be dropping his first solo album in over four years titled, Life's a Gamble, with recent collaborators Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign (popularly known as ¥$) acting as executive producers on the project.

Life's a Gamble is a follow-up of Rich's 2020 album BOSS MAN, which he released during his time signed under Republic Records (a division of UMG Recordings Inc). He was later signed to RCA Records in late 2022, with many major news publications reporting the rapper had inked a multi-million dollar deal with the record label.

Rich The Kid also announced that the lead single for his upcoming album, Band Man, will hit all major DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) on May 10 independently, since RCA dropped him back in 2023. The Plug Walk rapper rebounded fairly quickly by getting his first No.1 record with Carnival from ¥$'s Vultures 1.

The official tracklist for Life's A Gamble is yet to be announced but during the rapper's recent interview with Billboard, he did mention that artists like Kanye West, Ty Dolla, Chief Keef, Takeoff, and more will be featured on the project.

Rich The Kid breaks down 'Life's a Gamble', his relationship with Kanye West, and more during his Billboard interview

Rich The Kid sat down for an exclusive interview with Billboard last month to discuss his upcoming album, where he previewed cuts from the project including Band Man confirming its release date of May 10. He also previewed another track with a feature from Peso Pluma titled, Gimme a Second that could be included in his tracklist.

Rich The Kid broke down the title for his album citing the unpredictability of life using his own experience as an example to state every decision could have either a positive or negative outcome, he goes on to explain:

"Everything’s a gamble. I’ve took wins and losses with my career and I felt it was a perfect title."

When asked about instances where he believes he's taken a gamble on his life, Rich shared an instance from his early days as an artist where he never had money to travel from his grandmother's house in Marietta to the Trap music capital, Atlanta. He explained:

"I had to take the bus to the train station to get to Atlanta. I didn’t have money so I had to take chances investing in myself. To now going to record with Ye and Ty in Saudi. Got a flight and a taxi from the airport. It’s the same hustle."

The rapper was also asked about the involvement of Kanye West and Ty Dolla in Life's a Gamble as executive producers. The rapper highlighted how ¥$ came on board toward the tail end of the project's completion to fine-tune and ensure the entire album sounded "perfect." He even drew similarities between himself and Kanye stating:

"That’s something me and Ye got in common. I’ve always wanted to perfect the sound or make the next sound. I feel like that’s what we’re doing."

Rich also explained how the Carnival came to be included on the tracklist, citing his work with Ty. He also appreciated Kanye's "genius" mindset as an artist and producer, as the primary reason why the record went No.1 around the world.

"It’s my first No. 1, Carti’s first No. 1, Ye’s first since ‘07 and Ty’s second No. 1. We really made history with one song. Largest streaming song of 2024 as of right now. That’s crazy!"

Rich The Kid also spoke about the current rap beef (Metro Boomin, Kendrick Lamar, Future, A$AP Rocky, The Weeknd, and Rick Ross vs. Drake) and shared that it doesn't feel new to him because Hip/Hop has always had rappers dissing each other.

He did however highlight that "OG" rappers and musicheads love what's going on between major artists because rap is finally going back to its roots of competitive diss tracks.