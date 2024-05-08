Camila Cabello announces album 'C, XOXO'- All you need to know

Camila Cabello just announced that her newest album C, XOXO, will be delivered to all major DSPs (Digital Streaming Services) next month on June 28, 2024, through an Instagram post with the official cover art for the project.

The cover features Camila in bleached blonde hair, with her tongue stained from licking a blue lollipop, with a caption that reads:

"C,XOXO ... IS OUT JUNE 28TH."

The project will be the official follow-up to her 2022 project, Familia, which earned a Grammy Nomination for the performance of Bam Bam at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Camila's upcoming C, XOXO will debut as the fourth studio album of her career.

Everything we know about Camila Cabello's upcoming album, C, XOXO

The teaser for her upcoming album came a few months after releasing Familia, where she uploaded a thank you post to Instagram for Bam Bam becoming the highest streamed song for a lead female artist.

The post also teased fans by hinting at Camila working on new music but it was only on March 6, 2024, that her fanbase received their first look into the music the singer had lined up for the year.

Camila's Instagram was completely wiped and a single video was uploaded, which found her vibing to the chorus of her new song, I Luv It, while seated in a car. The caption on her post read:

"coming soon(er than you think)"

As part of the rollout for C, XOXO, Camilo Cabello also began to adopt a "bright blue" aesthetic in both her fashion and makeup. A few weeks after her initial post, she uploaded a clip from the music video for I Luv It, which confirmed Playboi Carti as a feature on the song.

The same day, March 27, I Luv It (Feat. Playboi Carti) was distributed to all major streaming platforms via Interscope Records. This also became the first release under Camila's new deal with Interscope after her split with long-time record label Epic Records, two years ago in September 2022.

The track acts as the lead single for C, XOXO and was produced by El Guincho and Jasper Harris, who sampled Gucci Mane’s 2009 record, Lemonade. I Luv It did fairly well upon its release by peaking at No. 81 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

Camila Cabello's press release for I Luv It found the singer reflecting on how she felt about finding unique collaborations in music. In the release, she stated:

"Certain things in our human realm do make me feel like I’m in outer space, and the very rare few times where I’ve had incredible chemistry with someone is one of them. Part of that cocktail is also the emotional drama between you and that person, and the chaos and butterflies and nerves and passion. It’s unsustainable and not peaceful and exhausting, but also, I LUV IT."

Camila Cabello and Playboi Carti in the music video for 'I Luv It' (Image via YouTube/@camilacabello)

Camila Cabello also appeared as a guest star during Lana Del Rey's Coachella headline set this year, with a surprise performance of I Luv It during the music festival's second weekend.

She also sat down for an exclusive interview on Call Her Daddy to break down her approach in creating C, XOXO. She highlighted that her creativity shines when she forces herself into uncomfortable situations.

"But the album process has been such a journey. It started out with me having that intention of going back to how it started for me, which was just sitting with myself and really getting back to that first passion of songwriting. Nerding out over references and artists and poetry... whatever... and really tapping into that."

More recently, Camila Cabello was spotted attending the F1 Grand Prix in Miami. She teased the upcoming album by uploading a carousel of pictures of herself at the event, captioning the photo dump with her album title C, XOXO.