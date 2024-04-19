Travis Scott opens up about not winning a grammy on LeBron James's YouTube Show 'The Shop'

Travis Scott (La Flame) appeared as a guest on LeBron James and Maverick Carter's YouTube show The Shop, where the Houston rapper broke down his frustrations with not winning a Grammy award since he was first nominated back in 2014 during the 56th Annual Grammy Awards.

Travis has been nominated for a Grammy 10 times, including his most recent nomination at the 2024 Grammy Awards, where he was up for "Best Rap Album" for his fourth studio album, Utopia, but ended up losing to Killer Mike's sixth studio album, Michael.

The "Travis Scott" episode of The Shop's season 7 aired yesterday, April 18, and also found Ice Spice, Ochocinco, Sauce Gardner, and J-Rod as guest stars on the show. The full episode has been linked below:

Travis Scott was also nominated for the Best Rap Album award back in 2019 for Astroworld but ended up losing to Cardi B's debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy.

Travis Scott explains his stance on winning a Grammy on The Show

Travis begins the conversation by comparing artists to athletes by drawing comparisons between himself and LeBron, stating how both of them have to go out and perform for a set duration of time, alluding to the physical and mental exertion that comes with their respective professions.

When Maverick Carter begins to explain the difference between performing arts and sports, citing how athletes have to "play to win" every game but winning a Grammy is subjective to the art, Travis Scott states:

"You play football to win the Super Bowl, you play basketball to win the Championship.. you know.. I don't make music to win Grammys but it's what that Grammy used to mean is what I hold on to."

He goes on to state how his "idea of creating music" spawns from the various artists that came before him and won the award, which is why he believes winning a Grammy is a respectable achievement.

Maverick proceeds to bring up the 10 Grammy nominations Travis has accumulated over his career, questioning the rapper on how he feels to have not won an award even though he's one of the biggest artists in the world.

He sympathizes with Travis by citing how rap not being an art form, which is widely publicized, is a possible reason he's been overlooked by the recording academy. The Houston native responds by stating:

"It's crazy right, cus rap isn't on TV right? You sit there and they air the show "The Rap Award" at 2 or 1:30 but you gotta perform at 8:30. So imagine like losing at 1:30 and having to sit there for like 7 hours, like F--- this S--- I wanna just dip."

Travis mentions how he isn't upset about losing this year's Grammy and feels that any rapper winning an award is "dope." He states that he just wants to continue to focus on creating the best music possible, alluding to evolving with a culture that's constantly changing.

He begins to dive deeper into what he feels should be the "obvious understanding" for members of the Recording Academy who vote on the award show, stating:

"I just think it needs to be like obvious understanding...like I sold out SoFi this year, right? I didn't know I was the only rapper to do that but that's crazy. When people go back in time, like, 10 years from now ... when we're not gonna remember this moment... they gotta go through the catalog to figure out what's going on."

He goes on to state that the greatest artists of all time are part of a "Grammy Club," citing rappers like Jay Z and Kanye West. He pokes fun at himself for not winning a Grammy, leaving him standing outside "by the ropes," looking in at everyone else.

He ends the interview by stating that he's an artist through and through. He highlights how even though he's involved in several different endorsement deals and other non-music-related activities, at the end of the day, Travis Scott will always be a "musician."

