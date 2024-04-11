Weekly Music Radar: Guide to the biggest releases of the week

Last week, we witnessed major music releases like J. Cole's surprise mixtape MIGHT DELETE LATER which featured the much-awaited response to Kendrick Lamar's diss on the No.1 Trap hit, Like That.

Our Weekly Music Radar (WMR) will highlight 10 of the most unique projects scheduled to be released this Friday, April 12, across genres like Hip-Hop, R&B, Pop, and more.

Metro Boomin and Future's second collaboration album, We Still Don't Trust You, drops alongside multiple Pop and R&B projects including Girl in Red's second studio album I'm Doing It Again Baby!

1) We Still Don't Trust You (Metro Boomin x Future) - Hip/Hop Album Release

Metro Boomin and Future are releasing the second version of their internet-breaking collaborative album, We Don't Trust You, which debuted at No.1 on Billboard's Top 200 Album Charts.

After the massive success of We Don't Trust You, Metro confirmed that a fresh album will be delivered to all DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) this Friday. The following songs are speculated to be part of the official tracklist for We Still Don't Trust You:

We Still Don't Trust You (Feat. The Weeknd)

Nights Like This

Bounce

Sunday

Beat It

Out Of My Hands

On Sight For You

Charge Me (I Don't Like What's Happening)

2) I'm Doing It Again Baby! (Girl in Red) - Indie Pop Album Release

I'm Doing It Again Baby! is the sophomore studio album and major-label debut by Norwegian songwriter Girl in Red, which is set to drop this week. The new project currently has three tracks released, including a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter.

The following are included as part of the official tracklist for Girl in Red's new album:

I'm Back DOING IT AGAIN BABY Too Much Phantom Pain You Need Me Now? (Feat. Sabrina Carpenter) A Night To Remember Pick Me Ugly Side New Love ***** (5 stars)

3) Don’t Forget Me (Maggie Rogers) - Indie Pop Album Release

American indie pop artist, Maggie Rogers, is set to unveil her third studio album titled Don't Forget Me, which will be distributed to all major DSPs via Debay Sounds and Capital Records on Friday.

The following songs will be included in the official tracklist for Don't Forget Me:

It Was Coming All Along Drunk So Sick of Dreaming The Kill If Now Was Then I Still Do On & On & On Never Going Home All The Same Don’t Forget Me

4) Blasphemy (Ray Vaughn) - Hip/Hop Single Release

Ray Vaughn will be dropping a new single titled Blasphemy to all DSPs, this Friday, via Top Dawg Entertainment. As a build-up to the single, the label's official X account posted a teaser that included a clip from the music video for Ray's upcoming single.

5) Perceive Its Beauty, Acknowledge Its Grace (Shabaka) - Jazz Album Release

British jazz musician and composer, Shabaka Hutchings, will be dropping his solo debut studio album titled Perceive Its Beauty, Acknowledge Its Grace. To add to the hype of this album drop, Shabaka uploaded the project's lead single to streaming services titled I'll Do Whatever You Want.

The following is the official tracklist for Shabaka's upcoming studio album:

End of Innocence As the Planets and the Stars Collapse Insecurities (Feat. Moses Sumney) Managing My Breath, What Fear Had Become (Feat. Saul Williams) The Wounded Need To Be Replenished Body To Inhabit (Feat. E L U C I D) I’ll Do Whatever You Want (Feat. Floating Points x Laraaji) Living (Feat. Eska) Breathing Kiss Me Before I Forget (Feat. Lianne La Havas) Song of the Motherland (Feat. Anum Lyapo)

6) All Gist (James Elkington & Nathan Salsburg) - Folk Album Release

The folk duo James Elkington and Nathan Salsburg are set to drop an instrumental guitar folk album titled All Gist, which becomes the third official collaboration between James and Nathan.

The project, delivered to DSPs via Paradise of Bachelors, will include the following songs as part of their official tracklist:

Death Wishes to Kill Long in the Tooth Again Numb Limbs Nicest Distinction Well, Well, Cornelius Explanation Point Fears of This Nature Rule Bretagne All Gist Could Be Yours Buffalo Stance

7) Silence Is Loud (Nia Archives) - Dance/Electronic Album Release

The UK record producer and DJ, Nia Archives, is set to release her debut studio album titled Silence Is Loud via HIJINXX this Friday. The project is currently available for pre-orders on her official website.

Nia's Silence Is Loud will include the following songs on the official tracklist for her upcoming album:

SILENCE IS LOUD CARDS ON THE TABLE UNFINISHED BUSINESS CROWDED ROOMZ FORBIDDEN FEELINGZ BLIND DEVOTION TELL ME WHAT IT’S LIKE? NIGHTMARES F.A.M.I.L.Y OUT OF OPTIONS SILENCE IS LOUD (REPRISE) KILLJOY ! SO TELL ME…

8) Sound of My Youth (Fred Roberts) - Pop EP Release

Fred Roberts is set to unveil his cathartic debut studio album titled Sound of My Youth to all DSPs via Polydor Records. The mini-EP consists of the following five songs as part of its official tracklist:

Runaway Say Disguise Naive Sound Of My Youth

9) Gold (Tusks) - Alternative Dance EP Release

The indie UK dance and electronic musician, Tusks, is set to release a mini-EP titled Gold, this Friday via One Little Independent Records. These four tracks will be included in the official tracklist for Gold:

Wake Adore Artificial Flame Tainted Plates

10) DBZ (Your Old Droog x Method Man x Denzel Curry) - Hip/Hop Album Release

Your Old Droog took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce his upcoming collaboration with rappers Method Man and Denzel Curry titled DBZ, with production credits to Madlib. The new single will be distributed to all DSPs via Veena Sounds and Mass Appeal India.