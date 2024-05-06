Did they ever find flight MH370? Drake references missing Malaysian Airlines plane in diss track The Heart Part 6

Drake recently referenced the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 in his latest diss track, The Heart Part 6. The track, which released on May 6, includes a reference to the missing plane at the 3-minute mark as the artist raps:

"I'll slit your throat with the razor and do Rick Ross Air like that one flight from Malaysia, I'm your baby mama's screen saver."

Apart from the missing Malaysian Airline, Drake also refers to another rapper, Rick Ross. Ross' private jet reportedly made a crash landing in Dallas on May 3, as per Page Six. He later made a video jokingly blaming Drizzy for the incident and Drizzy continued the joke in his latest track.

The Malaysian flight MH370 disappeared on March 8, 2014, while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. The flight had 227 passengers and 12 crew members on board during the incident, as per CBS. Despite multiple efforts by the Malaysian government, the flight has not been found to date and remains one of the aviation world's biggest mysteries.

What happened to the Malaysian Airlines flight MH370?

A decade ago on March 8, 2014, the MH370 took off from the capital of Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur to head to Beijing, the capital of China. 39 minutes after taking off, the flight completely disappeared from all networks of the air traffic control and could not be tracked via radar displays.

The pilot in charge reportedly made a normal radio call to the Malaysian airspace as the plane took off, but did not connect with Vietnamese air traffic controllers on entering the country's airspace, according to protocol, CBS reported. The publication also stated that the MH370's transponder (the device on all aircraft that indicates its position to air traffic control systems) mysteriously turned off two minutes after the pilot's last radio call.

Satellites reportedly suggested that the flight then turned back towards Malaysia and flew over the Andaman Sea, before disappearing into thin air, possibly as it ran out of fuel.

17 days after MH370's disappearance, the Malaysian Prime Minister announced that the government had concluded that the flight crashed in a remote corner of the Indian Ocean, per satellite data, and CBS reported that there were no survivors.

An international search effort was also launched and several ships and aircraft conducted a thorough search across the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean. Malaysia, China, and Australia conducted a major underwater search, covering 46,000 miles, but no trace of MH370 could be found until July 2015.

In July 2015, a fragment was discovered ashore on the western side of the Indian Ocean in an island called Reunion. The piece was later confirmed to be a flaperone of flight MH370, as per CBS. More such fragments washed up the coast of eastern Africa later, however, after no conclusive results, all search efforts were officially suspended in 2017.

There are multiple theories about the whereabouts of flight 370, however, none of them have been proven with conclusive evidence as of this writing.

Vincent Lyne, an ex-researcher of the Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies department of the University of Tasmania, has published multiple papers on the Malaysian flight's disappearance. Lyne believes that the flight's location is not a mystery, and as per BBC, they said:

"The precise location of MH370 is in a very deep 6000-metre hole about 1500 kilometres west of Perth and along the longitude of Penang. That location reconciles all evidence."

Drake's reference to the Malaysian Airlines MH370 in his new diss track explored

Drake released his new diss track, The Heart Part 6 on Monday morning (May 6), as a response to Kendrick Lamar's diss tracks aimed at him. Lamar released two diss tracks over the weekend, titled Meet the Grahams and Not Like Us, in which he referenced Drake.

In the lyrics, Drake mentioned American rapper Rick Ross as he referred to a "flight from Malaysia". As per Genius.com, Drake mentioned Rick Ross in the lyrics after his plane made an emergency crash landing in Dallas on May 3. Following the incident, Ross made a video, jokingly blaming Drizzy for the incident. Ross claimed that the rapper had his aircraft shot down by a fighter jet, as he wrote on social media:

"My jet just crashed ; Drake OvO F16 fighter jet just shot us down."

The back-and-forth between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has been the talk of the town over the last few weeks and fans are now curious to see if the latter responds to The Heart Part 6.