"These diss tracks are getting insane" — Dua Lipa's Wanda Weems weighs in on Drake-Lamar rap feud in new SNL sketch

Pop singer Dua Lipa weighed in on the ongoing feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar during her recent appearance on Saturday Night Live (SNL). The 28-year-old, who served as both the host and musical guest for the Saturday, May 4, 2024, episode, participated in a sketch centered around the two rappers exchanging diss tracks.

The feud between Drake and Lamar dates back to 2013 but has escalated in recent weeks. In March 2024, Lamar dropped the track Like That, targeting both Drake and J. Cole. This move prompted the Canadian rapper to release diss tracks, starting a cycle of diatribes and taking aim at each other's careers and personal lives.

In the skit, Lipa played culture critic Wanda Weems, who, when questioned about the rap feud, exclaimed:

"Y'all, these diss tracks are getting insane. I’ve been away for the past 48 hours trying to piece it all together."

Dua Lipa returns to SNL for third time as musical guest and makes debut as host

This marks Dua Lipa's third appearance on SNL as a musical guest, but her first time hosting the sketch comedy show. In the sketch titled "Good Morning Greenville," she portrays a morning news personality and culture critic named Wanda Weems.

In addition to the Houdini singer, the skit features cast members Mikey Day (playing Mason Monroe), Heidi Gardner (playing Gail Gohnson), and Devon Walker, who act as talk show hosts who try to break down the ongoing feud.

Gail and Mason begin the sketch by addressing the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar feud, with Mason remarking:

"People keep asking, ‘Are you Team Kendrick or Team Drake?’ And I’m like, can’t I be Team Rap in general?"

At one point, they discuss the various rappers who got mixed in the beef "like they were chopped onions and cayenne pepper," jokingly (mis)naming them "Kanye, Two Pack, Shoop Dog, As Soon As Possible Rocky."

After cutting to Walker, who plays a weatherman unwilling to comment on the battle, the sketch brings in local culture critic Wanda to take a "deep dive" into the feud and break down the diss track lyrics. Dua Lipa is seen standing in front of an evidence board with photos of the two rappers and post-its with relevant phrases like "shoe size," "OVO," and "Aubrey."

When Gale asks her what she learned about the beef, Dua Lipa brings up a "clue" in Lamar's Euphoria.

"When Kendrick describes Drake as Canadian, that’s because Drake is from Toronto. And he calls Drake ‘Crodie,’ which is a term used by the Crips, which according to Wikipedia is an alliance of street gangs based in Southern California," she remarks as the co-hosts gasp.

Weems also highlights Drake's diss track Push Ups, where he "questions Kendrick’s manhood, saying he wears a size seven shoe." She adds, "But now, Drake is being sued by Tupac’s estate for using an AI version of his voice," referring to the rapper using an AI-generated voice for Tupac in his diss track, Taylor Made Freestyle.

The sketch ends with Gale and Mason using cardboard cutouts of both rappers and forcing them to apologize to each other. Gale (as Kendrick) says, "Shame on me for doing those mean raps about you." Mason (as Drake) adds, "Well, bless your heart for saying that. Shame on me too, I suppose."

In reality, neither Drake nor Kendrick Lamar have apologized to each other, and over the weekend, they dropped back-to-back diss tracks.

On another note, Dua Lipa is currently promoting her third studio album, Radical Optimism, which debuted on May 3, 2024.