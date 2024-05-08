“In True Form of Battle Rap, anything goes” — Wyclef Jean weighs in on Drake vs Kendrick Lamar beef

Renowned musician and Grammy Award-winning artist Wyclef Jean has offered insights into the ongoing feud between two titans of the rap world, Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

On May 6, 2024, Wyclef Jean tweeted a picture reflecting his opinion, delving into the essence of battle rap culture, asserting that in this arena, "anything goes" —

"Drake vs Kendrick... In True Form of Battle Rap, anything goes."

Wyclef Jean is a Haitian rapper and singer. He is famous for forming a New Jersey-based hip-hop trio, Fugees in 1990. Jean is a three-time Grammy Award winner, giving major hits such as Killing Me Softly With His Song, 911, Two Wrongs, and Perfect Gentleman.

The biggest buzz in hip-hop of 2024 is Drake and Lamar's verbal sparring. The two acclaimed artists have been dropping back-to-back tracks aiming at each other, resulting in heavyweights adding weights to the mix.

Wyclef Jean added two cents on an ongoing battle between Drake and Lamar

Wyclef Jean, no stranger to the dynamics of rap battles and the competitive nature of the music industry, provided a nuanced perspective on the feud. Earlier this week, a Haitian rapper shared an opinion as a "Fugee" —

"As someone who came up with Battle Rap being part of our culture in New Jersey and Brooklyn her is my opinion as a Fugee," Wyclef Jean captioned the tweet photo.

Wyclef Jean tweeted suggesting to win the battle swiftly, the "key is to be ready," and further added that to every diss track, artists have to give a response —

"The key is to be ready with what's called a Rebuttal, which means you get to respond back to every Diss track as it comes out. You get to put facts to any lies that you feel your opponent has cast on you."

Wyclef Jean added weight to the ongoing hip-hop battle (Image via Getty)

How Hip-hop community has been responding to the ongoing beef?

The hip-hop community has been buzzing with anticipation and scrutiny since Drake and Kendrick Lamar initiated their verbal duel. With each artist dropping tracks with sharp lyrics and pointed references, hip-hop powerhouses add weight to the lyrical warfare. Along with Wyclef Jean, some weigh in on one side, others suggest ending the battle, and the rest do not seem interested in the "male gossip."

On May 03, 2024, Dame Dash added weight, reflecting his opinion on Euphoria, suggesting that Lamar smothered Drake. In a candid revelation with American Nu Network, he noted that hip-hop is a sport, and Lamar swung on Drake that no one was expecting —

"Well, again, hip-hop is a sport, real hip-hop, so as a fan, it's not a personal thing. But I am, um, I could say this again: Kendrick said it, and you know, he, it's like he snuffed Drake. He swung on him, and no one was expecting it."

Another hip-hop titan Boosie Badazz tweeted on May 6, 2024, when both Drake and Kendrick Lamar dropped tracks aiming at each other back to back. Boosie questioned the onlookers whether they wanted the artist's successful career to end just because of the rap beef —

"QUESTION FOR THE WORLD. DO YALL REALLY WANT ONE OF THESE GREAT ARTIST CAREER DONE CAUSE THEY LOST A RAP BATTLE?"

Another hip-hop legend, Tracy Lauren Marrow, known by the stage name ICE T, added two cents on an ongoing battle in the music industry. Tweeting on May 3, 2024, the Body Count artist suggested that he is not interested in "random male gossip." Instead, he is a hustler focusing on the money —

"I'm sorry if I'm not interested in current Rap Beef or random Male Gossip… I'm a HUSTLER. I'm only focused on the Bag."

As Drake and Kendrick Lamar exchange barbs through their music, the anticipation continues to mount among insiders. With each new track, listeners eagerly dissect the lyrics, searching for hidden meanings and subtle jabs.

Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar beef

The feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar escalated in 2023. However, the current battle started with Lamar's Like That, which took a dig at Drake. Then Drake released Push Ups, and Taylor Made Freestyle by Drake and Euphoria in April 2024 by Lamar.

Lamar unleashed another track targeting Drake, titled 6:16 in LA. Following that, Drake countered with Family Matters before Lamar responded with Meet the Grahams and Not Like Us on May 04, 2024. Drake fired back with The Heart Part 6 on May 05, 2024.