"DO YALL REALLY WANT ONE OF THESE GREAT ARTIST CAREER DONE" — Boosie Badazz weighs in on Drake and Kendrick Lamar rap battle

As the rap battle between two of hip-hop's heavyweights, Drake and Kendrick Lamar, continues to escalate, renowned rapper Boosie BadAzz recently shared his thoughts on the matter. On May 6, 2024, Boosie penned a tweet expressing caution regarding the situation between Drake and Kendrick Lamar and asked:

"QUESTION FOR THE WORLD. DO YALL REALLY WANT ONE OF THESE GREAT ARTIST CAREER DONE CAUSE THEY LOST A RAP BATTLE?"

Drake and Lamar's feud has recently intensified, with both rappers releasing back-to-back diss tracks aimed at each other. Boosie BadAzz, an acclaimed American rapper, shed light on the same and expressed disbelief about the level of excitement surrounding the matter.

Boosie BadAzz is known for his lyricism, gritty delivery, and storytelling, particularly within the Southern rap scene. He rose to fame in 2000 with his debut album, Youngest of da Camp.

Boosie BadAzz speaks out on Drake-Lamar rap beef

In a candid statement on X, Boosie BadAzz expressed his thoughts on the ongoing saga between Drake and Lamar. The Wipe Me Down singer expressed his shock at the enthusiasm and excitement to "see men tearing each other down" through music.

Boosie Badazz recounted an incident at a casino, where a man approached him and tried to ask him his opinion on an ongoing feud between Drake and Lamar. The artist wrote:

"I NEVER SEEN SO MANY MEN EXCITED TO SEE MEN TEARING EACH OTHER DOWN THRU MUSIC smh THE MEN R MORE EXCITED THAN THE WOMEN lol. I CAME N THE CASINO MF LEAVE HIS GIRL N ASK ME “ BOOSIE WHO DO U THINK GOING DOWN DRAKE R KENDRICK smh LIKE THATS WHAT U THINKING ABOUT WITH A BADDIE ON YO SIDE ?"

Boosie Badazz also questioned the people enjoying the beef, asking if they wanted Drake and Kendrick Lamar's significant contributions to the industry to be "overshadowed by rap beef." He asked:

"DO YALL WANT ALL WHAT THEY HAVE DONE FOR HIP HOP OVERSHADOWED BY RAP BEEF?"

Boosie BadAzz also addressed the personal and sensitive topics brought up in the rap beef, including matters concerning children, partners, and more.

"THEY TALKING ABOUT CHILDREN, BABYMOMAS DIRT ,FIANCÉS,M*LESTATION,P*DOPHILES ETC. 'SHIT THEN GOT REAL'," he wrote.

The No Juice artist also stated that tensions would escalate when other artists weighed in on the situation and took sides as he wrote:

"I HOPE YALL DONT THINK THESE ARTIST N CREWS SHAKING HANDS N SMILING WHEN THEY SEE EACH OTHER.NOBODY GO BE SAFE N THE NEXT ARTIST CITY. NOT TO MENTION WHEN OTHER ARTIST START PICKING SIDES N GETTING INVOLVED smh THATS WHEN SH*T GET SERIOUS."

In his tweet, Boosie BadAzz highlighted the importance of preserving the artists' careers, emphasizing that no conflict should overshadow their respective achievements.

The Drake-Lamar feud in brief

The feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar escalated in 2013, when Lamar rapped a verse in Big Sean's Control, taking a dig at Drake as he claimed that he was the King of Rap. The feud continued as Drake dropped The Language, taking a jab at Lamar, suggesting that his claims were only for reactions.

The recent chapter of the feud began when Lamar rapped a verse in Like That suggesting that there is no "big three" but him only "big me," in response to Drake's First Person Shooter.

Soon after this release, on April 19, 2024, the Canadian rapper dropped two diss tracks, Push Ups and Taylor Made Freestyle, referencing Lamar and calling him a coward.

In response, Lamar released a diss track, Euphoria. Later, the singer dropped another diss track aimed at Drake, 6:16 in LA. Drake then released Family Matters before Lamar responded with Meet the Grahams and Not Like Us on May 4. The Heart Part 6 by Drake released on May 5, and it dug into and denied Lamar's allegation.