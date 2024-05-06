“You gotta learn to fact check things” — Drake claims to have fed false information to Kendrick Lamar in latest diss track ‘The Heart Part 6’

Canadian rapper Drake claims to have fed Kendrick Lamar false information in his latest diss track, The Heart Part 6. The 37-year-old dropped his diatribe this Sunday, May 5, 2024, his second in the last three days, as a response to K. Dot's Meet the Grahams and Not Like Us.

In Meet the Grahams, Lamar alleges that Drake has a secret daughter and even addresses the said child, expressing sympathy for an absentee father. At the time, Drake responded with an IG story, captioned:

"Nahhhh hold on can someone find my hidden daughter pls and send her to me…these guys are in shambles."

However, on Sunday, the Hotline Bling singer claimed in his song that an alleged mole baited Kendrick Lamar with false information, adding that he even contemplated giving a fake name and location for the secret daughter he was hiding. He rapped:

"You waited for this momеnt, overcome with the desperation/We plotted for a week and then we fed you the information/A daughter that's 11 years old, I bet he takes it/We thought about giving a fake name or a destination/But you so thirsty, you not concerned with investigation."

He continued:

"You gotta learn to fact check things and be less impatient/Your fans are rejoicing thinkin' this is my expiration."

The title of Drake's The Heart Part 6 is a play on K. Dot's The Heart series

The Heart Part 6 is a play on K.Dot's The Heart songs (most recent in the series being Part 5, released in 2022). The Toronto-based musician dropped a YouTube link to the diss track through his official X account, with the caption:

"The Heart Part 6 out now... And we know you’re dropping 6 mins after so instead of posting my address you have a lot to address."

While the two rappers have been feuding since 2013, the battle of words reached a new height in March 2024, when Lamar brought up Drake and J. Cole's First Person Shooter, where the pair claimed themselves and Lamar to be the "big three" of the hip-hop industry. In his appearance on Future and Metro Boomin's Like That, the HUMBLE. singer stated, "Motherf*ck the big three. It’s just big me."

In response, the Toronto rapper released two diss tracks, Push Ups and Taylor Made Freestyle, in April. The former song slammed Lamar, stating "You ain’t in no Big Three," and "I’m at the top of the mountain, so you tight now/Just to have this talk with yo’ *ss, I had to hike down."

In Taylor Made Freestyle, Drake taunted him for not responding to Push Ups.

The battle continued when Lamar dropped Euporia on April 30, attacking the Canadian's rapping skills and his parenting abilities.

Just days later, he released 6:16 in LA, claiming to have operatives inside his opponent's label, rapping:

"Have you ever thought that OVO was working for me?/ Fake bully, I hate bullies/ You must be a terrible person, everyone inside your team is whispering that you deserve it./"

The battle of words reached a new height when Drake promptly released Family Matters on May 3. The diss track attacked Lamar's relationship with fiancée Whitney Alford, alleging infidelity, abuse, and even claiming Lamar's son was fathered by his manager Dave Free.

In response, the Compton rapper dropped Meet the Grahams and Not Like Us on Saturday, continuing the attack on each other's families. In the latter track, he rapped:

"Say, Drake, I hear you like ‘em young/You better not ever go to cell block one."

Just 24 hours later, the For All the Dogs singer shared his latest diss track (The Heart Part 6), where he continued his attack on Lamar's family, questioning why he has not shared a statement denying she was assaulted by her fiancee.

He even claimed that Lamar has not seen his children in six months. In the track, Drake suggested that the Compton rapper was allegedly molested as a child.

Lamar is yet to officially respond to Drake's latest diatribe.