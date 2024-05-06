Does Metro Boomin rap? Iconic producer fires multiple shots at Drake after mention on 'Family Matters' diss track

On May 4, music producer, record executive, and DJ Metro Boomin released a diss track titled BBL Drizzy in response to Drake’s Kendrick Lamar diss track Family Matters. He also backed it up with a series of posts attacking Drizzy.

In Family Matters, Drake took a dig at Metro Boomin through the verse,

“We ain’t never really been through it Leland Wayne, he a f**king lame, so I know he had to be an influence.”

Metro Boomin, whose birth name is Leland Tyler Wayne, used to rap in his younger days, as per his biography on the All Music website.

Metro Boomin frequently collaborates with Kendrick Lamar

Expand Tweet

Metro Boomin is a St. Louis native based in Atlanta. He is one of the leading music producers in the hip-hop and trap music industry. He frequently collaborates with The Weeknd, Future, Young Thug, Gucci Mane, Gunna, Nav, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Don Toliver, and Kendrick Lamar.

Lil Metro began his music journey in middle school by playing bass guitar in a band. Later, during his high school years, he began making and producing beats so that he would have music to rap over.

However, at the age of 16, he quit his rapping dreams and fully transitioned to music production. Since then, he has produced numerous solos and albums, including Not All Heroes Wear Capes, Heroes & Villains, and We Don’t Trust You (with Future).

Metro Boomin announced a giveaway for BBL Drizzy beat

In Family Matters, Drake took hits at Kendrick Lamar's close associates, including Future, The Weeknd, Rick Ross, A$AP Rocky, and Metro Boomin.

Drake called Metro Boomin “f*cking lame” and hinted he was a bad “influence” on Kendrick Lamar. As soon as Metro caught the wind of it, he made a series of posts on X, firing shots at Drake, before launching a diss track against him titled BBL Drizzy.

In a few of his posts, Metro attached memes, images, and videos of Drake, and called him a “colonizer.” He also called out the Comeback Season rapper’s mispronouncing of slang, including the word “n*gga.” Boomin even slammed a photoshoot where Drake appeared in blackface.

The producer also hit back at Drake for once claiming that The Weeknd’s songs played at gay bars and trolled him for painting his nails, getting cosmetic surgeries, posing with Sexyy Red, being cozy with another man, and allegedly having a stash of gay magazines in his locker.

Sharing an email as an alleged piece of evidence, the Heartless producer also claimed that 6 God reportedly tried to block Like That, on which he collaborated with Future and Kendrick Lamar, from being played at radio stations.

Expand Tweet

Incidentally, Lamar made the same allegation against Drake in his diss track Euphoria last week.

Boomin wrapped things up by writing in his final post,

“Now go make another song telling more lies cause we both know you can’t tell everyone why I don’t f*ck wit u that wouldn’t be a good look either for u so imma spare us both wit that.”

He then followed it up by releasing a diss track on Saturday night called BBL Drizzy on X, where he shared the Soundcloud link and captioned the post as follows –

“best verse over this gets a free beat just upload your song and hashtag #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway.”

Notably, the Metro Boomin' version is a sped-up reworking of the parody song of the same name, created by comedian and AI storyteller King Willonius, who released it on April 19. However, rapper and record executive Rick Ross coined the term “BBL Drizzy” earlier last month as part of his ongoing beef with Drake.

Family Matters is not the only diss track where Drizzy slammed Metro. Earlier, in his Kendrick Lamar diss track Push Ups, he took a dig at Boomin, asking him to “shut your h*e a*s up and make some drums.”

In response, the 30-year-old producer took to X and said that the “drums” thing was “laughable,” which he allowed to “slide,” but warned Drake not to comment on his partner or personal life. Champagne Papi trolled back, writing, “You just cheffed a beat about my a*s?”