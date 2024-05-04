Who are Leland Wayne and Rakim? Drake tears into prominent rappers in Kendrick Lamar diss track, Family Matters 

Following the release of Kendrick Lamar’s 6:16 in LA diss track, Drake responded with his own, titled Family Matters. In the seven-minute-long song, Drizzy fired shots at Future, The Weeknd, Rick Ross, and A$AP Rocky, alongside K. Dot. Following the release of the same, Lamar released Meet The Grahams, minutes later.

Drake's Family Matters marks the former’s third Lamar diss track after Push Ups and Taylor Made Freestyle.

In the track, the One Dance crooner accused Kendrick Lamar of physically assaulting his wife, commented on the latter’s fatherhood, and also dissed his rapping style, among other topics. In an unexpected moment, Champagne Papi also mentioned Leland Wayne and Rakim:

“Leland Wayne, he a f*cking lame, so I know he had to be a influence.”

He continued:

“Rakim talkin’ sh*t again/ Gassed cause you hit my BM first/ N*gga do the math, who I was hitting then?”

For those uninitiated, Leland Wayne is the real name of music producer Metro Boomin, and Rakim is a legendary rapper who has praised K. Dot multiple times in the past.

Details about Leland Wayne and Rakim revealed as duo gets mentioned on Drake’s Family Matters

Leland “Metro Boomin” Wayne is a St. Louis, Missouri-based music producer, record executive, and DJ. He currently stands as one of the most influential producers in the hip-hop and trap scene. He has worked extensively with hitmakers like Future, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, Migos, and Post Malone, among others.

Last month, Metro Boomin gained immense traction online following the release of his and Future’s latest collaboration and album, We Don’t Trust You. In the same, the duo also collaborated with Kendrick Lamar. Kendrick, Leland and Future were featured in the Like That track, where K. Dot now famously responded to Drake and J. Cole’s claims of him being in the “big three” alongside Drizzy and Cole.

Leland Wayne gained recognition in the industry after releasing 19 & Boomin in May 2013, alongside artists like Trinidad James, Gucci Mane, and others. The following year, he and Young Thug released Metro Thuggin. He has also collaborated with Drake in the past on songs like Jumpman and Mr. Right Now.

Rakim, who was born William Griffin, is a Long Island-based rapper, known as one of the greatest of all time in the hip-hop community. He released his debut single, Eric B. Is President, in 1986, and since then, has soared in the music industry.

He is best known for his albums Paid in Full, Follow the Leader, Don’t Sweat the Technique, and The Master, among others. He gained stardom for his MC rapping technique, which also subsequently pioneered internal rhymes and multisyllabic rhymes.

Rakim has deeply praised Kendrick Lamar in the past. In an interview with Montreality, he said:

"Kendrick Lamar is that new fuel. It’s a conscious new fuel where he’s not just doing what’s hot for today. He has substance, and he ain’t scared to make a statement neither. And he’s nice, man.”

As the feud between Drizzy and Kendrick Lamar continues, the latter has since released Meet The Grahams, where K. Dot directly addresses the rapper's son Adonis and Drake’s mother Sandra Graham.