“Drake OVO F16 fighter jet just shot us down”— Rick Ross takes a lighthearted jab at Drake after his private jet crash landed in Dallas

Rapper and record executive Rick Ross’ private jet had a rough landing in Dallas, Texas. Ross, however, appears to be in good spirits about the same. On May 3, Ross tweeted about the incident, saying,

"My jet just crashed ; Drake OvO F16 fighter jet just shot us down."

Expand Tweet

Photos circulated online showing the rapper's Gulfstream G550 tilted on its side, with the left wing touching the ground. However, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) clarified that the incident wasn't a crash.

The jet's left main landing gear simply got stuck in the grass while taxiing after landing at Arlington Municipal Airport in Texas around 6:30 p.m. Everyone on board, including Ross and his crew, was safe, as reported by The Source.

The incident took a humorous turn when Rick Ross took to social media. In a playful jab referencing his ongoing feud with Drake, Ross jokingly claimed a fighter jet piloted by Drake himself had shot down his plane, forcing the emergency landing.

Rick Ross makes light of his private jet incident

Expand Tweet

Rick Ross even posted a tongue-in-cheek message on his X account thanking fans for their well wishes and mentioning a "Drake OvO F16 fighter jet" downing his aircraft. Besides his tweet, Ross previously took to Instagram after the incident with his plane and spoke about the same. He thanked everybody and appeared to poke fun at the situation, humorously blaming Drake for his plane crash.

“So, thank ya everybody for all the prayers, but I'ma tell you, we on the jet and I'm seein' da fighter jet. I see his nose. It's like Tom Cruise from Top Gun. I seen his nose. I'm seeing him in the cockpit. And I'm like, Damn, I'm seeing his cheeks and nose going back from the G force. I'm like, Damn. And then, aye, man, it happened, na'm sayin'. I can't say what happened, but it happened.”

It's worth noting that Rick Ross had previously poked fun at Drake's private jet, calling it outdated and unsafe. The two rappers have been feuding with each other since April.

Their feud appears to have begun in April 2024, when an unreleased Drake diss track titled Push Ups leaked online. The song contained lyrics mentioning Ross, seemingly referencing Ross unfollowing Drake on Instagram a few weeks prior. The lyrics mention,

"Every song that made it on the chart, he got from Drizzy."

The unfollow itself wasn't publicly explained, but the leaked diss track sparked speculation. Rick Ross responded with his own diss track, Champagne Moments, released on April 13. The song targeted Drake with various insults, including claims of plastic surgery and a cease-and-desist order sent to French Montana (reportedly the reason for the unfollow). It said,

"That’s why you had a operation to make your nose smaller than your father nose."

Since then, the feud has continued on social media, with both rappers engaging in thinly veiled taunts about wealth and success, often referencing their lavish lifestyles, which include private jets. This incident, though potentially serious, has become another chapter in the ongoing feud between Rick Ross and Drake.

The news of the incident and Ross' subsequent social media post garnered significant public attention. Fans of both rappers reacted with a mix of amusement and concern.

Drake hasn’t responded to Ross’ comments yet.