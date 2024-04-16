"The pen is the Hattori Hanzo": Drake responds to Uma Thurman's Instagram story after she offers him her Kill Bill outfit

Drake recently responded to Uma Thurman's story offering him her Kill Bill costume. Many artists recently took shots at the Canadian singer and reacting to the disses against him, he uploaded an Instagram story related to the 2003 movie Kill Bill: Volume 1, Thurman, who was in the movie, responded by posting a photo of her costume and asked if Drake 'needed it'.

The 37-year-old rapper accepted her offer:

"Yes pls. The pen is Hattori Hanzō," he wrote.

In the picture that he uploaded on his recent story, netizens saw Uma Thurman's Kill Bill character The Bride, surrounded by several armed assailants. Hattori Hanzō, in the movie, is a Japanese swordsmith, who made a sword that was used by Kiddo to fight the antagonists.

Drake apparently is having a beef with several other rappers including Future, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross, and Weeknd. The issue seemingly began with artists taking multiple shots at the God Plan singer. Soon after, the Canadian rapper unofficially replied through an alleged diss track Push Ups which reportedly leaked before its official release.

While hip-hop diss tracks aren't new, the feud between him and Rick Ross has seemingly taken a toll on the relationship that the two collaborators once shared.

Drake and Rick Ross feud started earlier this year

The hip-hop rift apparently began earlier this year when Ross unfollowed Drizzy on Instagram. And after Canadian rapper Drake's diss track allegedly got leaked the feud took a new turn.

After the alleged leak, the diss track later premiered on media personality DJ Akademiks' Twitch stream on April 13, 2024. The Canadian rapper likely responded to his prime adversaries- both Lamar and Ross.

It has been speculated that the diss track has been released as a response to Metro Boomin' and Future's latest album, We Still Don't Trust You. The rapper took a dig at Rick Ross in the song and said:

"Every song that made it on the chart, he got from Drizzy / Spend that lil’ check you got and stay up out my business."

Within a few hours, after the Canadian rapper's diss track surfaced on the internet, Rick Ross came up with another diss track titled Champagne Moments. While taking a dig at him, Ross called him a "white boy" in the song. Ross added,

"N**** as leakin’ they records when we speakin’ directly."

He also mentioned the reason for the beef between him and the Best I Ever Had artist, which came into limelight after the former unfollowed the latter on Instagram. Rick Ross wrote in the song:

"I unfollowed you because you sent the cease and desist to French Montana... You sent the police... hated on my dog’s project... that wasn’t the same white boy I seen, n***, when we was making them early records."

In Ross' diss track, he accused the Canadian rapper of having "ghost writers." He further alleged that Drake had plastic surgery done on his nose. The rapper later responded to Rick Ross' diss track.

In a screenshot of his conversation with his mother, Drake wrote:

"It’s coming from Rick Ross the guy I did songs with he’s gone loopy off the Mounjaro he hasn’t eaten in days and it’s turned him angry and racist he’s performing at proms for money it’s bad don’t worry we’ll handle it."

Amidst all this chaos, fans who loved collaborations between Drake and Ross might have to wait before they can see the two rappers working together on a project against post this conflict. The two have previously worked together in songs like Money in the Grave, Lemon Pepper Freestyle and I'm On One.

